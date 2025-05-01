Biltmore Winery Celebrates 40 Years Of Bottling The Spirit Of The Estate

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As an extension of Vanderbilt hospitality, the winery's award-winning wines serve as an opportunity for visitors of the estate to take home a tangible part of their Biltmore Estate experience. The winery produces more than 45 wines from estate-grown grapes and grapes sourced from growing partners in California, Virginia and Washington. Crafted for global guests, the wines are approachable and food-friendly for a wide variety of palates.

"The 40th anniversary is not only a celebration of the wines we produce but also the people, the place, and the tradition of hospitality that we are so proud to share," said Sharon Fenchak, Executive Winemaker at Biltmore Winery. "We are honored to continue crafting wines that reflect the Vanderbilt legacy and our commitment to quality."

While Biltmore Estate's agricultural legacy has long been celebrated, the winery itself was a later development. As its successful dairy business came to a natural close, Cecil reimagined the estate's agricultural future. He famously remarked, "What's more appropriate for a French chateau than vineyards and a winery?" With this vision, he began experimenting with various grapes and the turning point came in 1978 when he planted vinifera grapes on the estate's west side. The former dairy barn was converted into a state-of-the-art winery, complete with production facilities, a tasting room, and a wine shop. In 1985, the winery opened as North Carolina's first licensed winery.

The winery's continued success is rooted in the passion and expertise of its dedicated winemaking team. In the late 1970s, sixth-generation French winemaker Philippe Jourdain expanded the vineyards and began crafting wines of exceptional quality. Bernard Delille, who joined as assistant winemaker, helped further establish the winery's reputation over his 32-year tenure. Sharon Fenchak joined the team in 1999, working closely with Bernard, and stepped into the role of head winemaker in 2018 following his retirement. Like her predecessors, Fenchak remains committed to handcrafting wines that stay true to their varietal character and deliver consistency from vintage to vintage. In recognition of their excellence, the vineyard team received the North Carolina Grower of Excellence Award in 2022 - a testament to their leadership and dedication to the state's grape growing and wine industry.

About Biltmore Winery

The Biltmore Winery is located on the estate in Asheville, N.C. Under the direction of head winemaker Sharon Fenchak, Biltmore produces a storied portfolio of award-winning wines using grapes harvested from its own estate vineyards as well as from partners in North Carolina and other premium growing regions across America. Each wine has a source, an intention and a story behind it, much like the estate itself. Through these wines, share in the ongoing family legacy of agricultural innovation, conservation and sustainable business. Continue the story of George Vanderbilt's legendary hospitality by enjoying a Biltmore wine with friends and family.

SOURCE Biltmore Winery