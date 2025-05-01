WSI® Launches Revitalized Brand Image And New Website

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "WSI has grown significantly since it was established almost 60 years ago," says Paul Simmons, President of WSI. "This next phase in WSI's evolution will help to provide better clarity on the capabilities we bring to the market and a better web experience."

WSI offers a robust menu of supply chain services with one of the largest rail-served logistics operations in the country, handling a range of products from consumer-packaged goods to industrial and hazardous materials. "With over thirteen million square feet of warehouse space and one of the largest rail accessible networks in the U.S., WSI is uniquely positioned to provide enormous value for the right customers," says Jesse Jones, VP of Operations at WSI. "The new website will help businesses looking for a competitive edge through logistics excellence understand that WSI is that solution."

By adopting the new tagline "stored and delivered," the brand aims to provide a simple yet clear message for those less familiar with the organization. "WSI, approaching its sixtieth birthday, has been providing supply chain and logistics operational excellence for a very long time," says WSI's CEO, Bob Schroeder. "Ensuring our name and services are visible to the market will be paramount for our continued success."

About WSI:

WSI (Warehouse Specialists, LLC) is one of the largest privately held 3rd party logistics companies in the United States, with campuses in 10 states, including rail-accessible warehousing and secure hazardous material facilities. WSI's commitment to safety, operational excellence, and effective communication is realized through people, process, and technology in perfect sync. Visit to learn more.

About Kase:

Kase, formerly known as ShippingTree and now a part of the WSI family of brands, is a premier provider of direct-to-consumer, retail, and omnichannel order fulfillment services. Our proprietary fulfillment technology platform was developed specifically with the needs of ecommerce merchants and omnichannel retailers in mind, providing real-time order tracking, order routing, inventory control, and parcel rate selection. Kase goes Beyond Fulfillment to deliver exceptional customer experiences, helping brands keep their promises with every order. Visit to learn more.

