Enablecomp Earns National Recognition As 2025 Top Workplace From USA TODAY

EnableComp was honored among organizations with up to 999 employees for building an exceptional, people-first culture and demonstrating a strong commitment to employee listening and engagement. This national award builds on six consecutive state-level Top Workplace honors from The Tennessean, recognizing the strong, team-focused dynamic the company has fostered at its Tennessee headquarters and across its remote teams.

"Winning this award is especially meaningful because it reflects what our employees have shared about their experience," said Frank Forte, CEO of EnableComp. "We've built an environment where trust and purpose go hand in hand. Our flexible hybrid and fully distributed workforce models allow us to attract and retain the best people - while staying closely connected as one unified team. I am proud to be part of a culture that empowers our people and delivers incredible value to our clients."

EnableComp believes in empowering team members to grow and succeed. Through intentional career pathing, hands-on mentorship, and access to professional development initiatives such as the Emerging Leaders program, the company supports employees at every stage - from early career to leadership - in reaching their goals. This investment in growth directly strengthens the company's ability to serve healthcare providers and support the communities they serve.

Senior Vice President of Operations Tonya Wilkerson started as a Revenue Manager and experienced firsthand how EnableComp champions its people. "From day one, I felt seen and supported as I progressed over the last seven years into leadership for our key service line operations," said Wilkerson. "What is special here is that everyone's ideas matter. That trust fuels our ability to serve clients better every day."

