Boulder Iq Exec Opens Medical Device Sterilization Conference With Key Presentation

-- Industry expert evaluates ethylene oxide sterilization in light of new EPA regulations --

BOULDER, Colo., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Kasic, president and CEO of Boulder iQ , will be the featured opening speaker at next week's Medical Device Sterilization Conference in Arlington, Virginia.

Kasic will present "Evaluation of Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Going Forward in Light of New EPA Regulations" Tuesday morning, May 6. He will cover:



Economic analysis of projected cost to meet new requirements

Operational considerations for meeting new restrictions

Prevention of product delays while sterilizers upgrade facilities

Realities of the timeline to compliance, resources to execute Cost-benefit models to keep ethylene oxide as the main sterilization method

He will also touch on the role of chlorine dioxide as an environmentally friendly alternative in the evaluation of sterilization methods under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's regulations. Last year, the agency issued a final rule that puts in place the strongest measures to date for ethylene oxide (EO) commercial sterilization facilities – a rule that will impact virtually all medical device contract sterilization companies.

"Medical device developers used to sterilizing with EO are understandably concerned about its use and cost going forward," says Kasic. While the EPA is not eliminating EO sterilization, but rather working to reduce EO exposure, he explains that CD offers a viable alternative. "It's an effective, efficient, clean method of sterilization with a long and successful history."

Kasic's presentation topic dovetails with the conference's 2025 focus: "ensuring the sterility and availability of medical devices through adherence to EPA requirements for ethylene oxide emissions, and efficient transitioning to alternative sterilization modalities, with attention to monitoring growth in capacity and materials compatibility with radiation methodology."

Boulder iQ is an expert contract firm that provides life sciences companies all the services they need to bring products to market. Sister companies Boulder Sterilization and Boulder Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance work together to help developers speed products to market. Boulder Sterilization provides quick-turn ethylene oxide (EO) and chlorine dioxide (CD) sterilization services for medical devices and in-vitro diagnostic products. Boulder Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance provides full regulatory and quality support.

Based in Boulder, Colorado, Boulder iQ is ISO 13485:2016 certified through Boulder BioMed.

SOURCE Boulder iQ

