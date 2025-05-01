Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP Named Most Active Issuer Counsel Among Securities Law Firms In Placementtracker’S PIPE And Private Placement Markets League Tables For Q1 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP (“SRFC”) announced today that it was named the“most active” issuer counsel (by number of completed transactions), ranking first nationally among securities law firms for PIPE and private placement markets in Q1 2025, with 27 transactions, totaling $703.3 million. This $703.3 million in total dollar value ranked as the second highest total dollar value among firms in this category. SRFC was also ranked sixth“most active” in the placement agent counsel category, with five transactions, totaling $29.4 million. The full PlacementTracker report can be found here .

“PIPEs and private placements are highly complicated capital markets transactions that require robust legal expertise,” said Ross Carmel, name partner at Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel.“It comes as no surprise that our team is the most active in the industry, as SRFC has firmly established itself as the premier firm for issuers, placement agents and other financial institutions to seek out sophisticated legal counsel for these transactions.”

PlacementTracker, part of EPFR, Inc., is well recognized as the leading provider of research, data, and analytics covering the PIPE and private placement markets. Legal counsel league table rankings exclude all Rule 144A offerings, equity lines of credit, at-the-market transactions, rights offerings, bought deals and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC markets.

“SRFC continues to dominate the market each quarter. There is no denying that our firm's services are second to none on these deals,” said Gregory Sichenzia, founding partner at Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel.“This achievement is no coincidence or outlier – our ability to compete so effectively in these markets against much larger firms and successfully complete so many of these complex transactions is the natural result of steadfast dedication to our clients' needs, as well as our deep pool of resources and talent. The hard work of the 45+ attorneys in our corporate and securities department continues to pay off as the firm grows in market prominence and attracts the brightest talent in the securities law sector.”

About Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP

SRFC is a full-service law firm with nationally recognized corporate, securities, and litigation practices that provide experienced representation in all matters involving the securities industry. In addition to handling routine to complex commercial matters, SRFC's renowned litigation and regulatory department specializes in defending broker-dealers, registered persons, public and private corporations, and individuals in investigations and enforcement proceedings before the SEC, FINRA, and other regulatory bodies, as well as litigations and arbitrations across all forums in the securities industry, including class action lawsuits, shareholder derivative actions, and matters involving allegations of fraud, misrepresentation or other securities violations.

Media Contact:

...

This press release may constitute attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The information in this press release is for general informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal advice or a substitute for obtaining legal advice from an attorney.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at