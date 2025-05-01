Srx Health Solutions To Consider Allocating Up To 10% Of Future Cash Flows And Cash Reserves To Bitcoin, Solana And Gold

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRx Health Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: SRXH) (the“Company”), a leading global health and wellness company, today announced that it will explore an initiative to allocate up to 10% of future cash flows and cash reserves into cryptocurrencies and precious metals, including Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL), as well as physical gold and silver.

“We view that diversifying a portion of our cash management strategy into cryptocurrencies and precious metals may enhance financial resilience and create potential long-term value for our shareholders,” commented Adesh Vora Chairman of SRx Health Solutions.“We believe this strategy will not only protect our capital but also position us at the forefront of a rapidly changing economic environment and will continue to strengthen our balance sheet.”

About SRx Health Solutions, Inc.

SRx Health Solutions Inc. is an integrated Canadian healthcare services provider that operates within the specialty healthcare industry. The SRx network extends across all ten Canadian provinces, making it one of the most accessible providers of comprehensive, integrated, and customized specialty healthcare services in the country. SRx combines years of industry knowledge, technology, and patient-centric focus to create strategies and solutions that consistently exceed client expectations and drive critical patient care initiatives aimed to improve the wellness of Canadians. For more information on SRx Health Solutions Inc., please visit .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words“believe,”“may,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“should,”“plan,”“could,”“target,”“potential,”“is likely,”“will,”“expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company's risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:

SRx Health Solutions, Inc.

Adesh A. Vora, Chairman

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

T: 212-896-1254

...