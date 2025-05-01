Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) Participates In Virtual Investor “What This Means” Segment Highlighting Key Learnings From First-In-Human Trial And Extension Into Visceral Cancer Pain

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Robert Schwartz, Chief Medical Officer of Autonomix, discusses key learnings from initial trial phase (“POC 1”) where clinically meaningful pain reduction was demonstrated

Outlines Company's plans to initiate market expansion study (“POC 2”) into additional visceral cancers and earlier stage pancreatic cancer, expected to begin Q2 2025

Access the“What This Means” video here



THE WOODLANDS, TX, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the“Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, today announced that it recently participated in a Virtual Investor“What This Means” segment .

For the segment, Dr. Robert Schwartz, Chief Medical Officer of Autonomix, discussed the Company's successfully met initial phase of the first-in-human proof-of-concept trial (“PoC 1”) and the advancement to a follow-on phase (“PoC 2”) evaluating the safety and effectiveness of delivering transvascular energy to ablate relevant problematic nerves and mitigate pain in patients with pancreatic cancer pain.

The“What This Means” video can be accessed here .

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company's first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.



For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .



Investor and Media Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene