Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Acorn, Provider Of Backup Power Generator Monitoring And Control Solutions, Hosts Q1 Earnings Call Thur. May 8Th At 11Am ET


2025-05-01 09:31:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Del., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: ACFN), a provider of remote monitoring and control IoT solutions for backup power generators, gas pipelines and air compressors, will report Q1 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th and host an investor call at 11:00 a.m. ET. Following prepared remarks, Jan Loeb, President & CEO, and Tracy Clifford, CFO & COO of OmniMetrix, will field investor's questions.


Conference Call & Replay
Date/Time: Thursday, May 8th at 11:00am ET
Dial-in Number: 1-844-834-0644 or 1-412-317-5190 (Int'l)
Online Replay/Transcript: Audio file/transcript will be posted online here
Questions can also be submitted via Email to: ...

About Acorn ( ) and OmniMetrix TM ( )
Acorn Energy, Inc. owns a 99% equity stake in OmniMetrix, a pioneering leader in wireless remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors and other industrial equipment. OmniMetrix serves tens of thousands of commercial and residential customers, including over 25 Fortune/Global 500 companies, supporting cell towers, manufacturing plants, medical facilities, data centers, retail stores, public transportation systems, energy distribution and federal, state and municipal government facilities and residential backup generators.

OmniMetrix's proven, cost-effective solutions make critical systems more reliable and also enable automated“demand response” electric grid support via enrolled backup generators.

Investor Relations Contacts
Catalyst IR
William Jones, 267-987-2082
David Collins, 212-924-9800
...


