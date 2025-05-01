Lewis Hamilton Foundation Mission 44 And HP Inc. Join Forces To Drive STEM Skills And Future Of Work Readiness For Young People

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at the F1 Miami Grand Prix circuit, Sir Lewis Hamilton's global foundation Mission 44 and HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) announced a multi-year partnership to fuel access to technology and skills needed to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.This collaboration unites Mission 44's drive for greater inclusivity in STEM with HP's ambition to accelerate digital equity for 150 million people globally by 2030, equipping disconnected adolescents and adults with the critical skills needed to thrive in the future of work.

Through targeted initiatives in Miami and then expanding to the UK, the partnership will provide the technology, training, digital skills, and mentorship young people need to unlock opportunities to participate in the digital economy.

Mission 44 and HP will first support two Miami-based tech hubs. America on Tech , an early pipeline tech talent accelerator that creates career pathways for young people and Miami EdTech , which aims to provide workforce development through computer science and digital skilling.

Later this year, HP and Mission 44 will expand their collaboration to support schools and educators in the UK to increase learning access to equip young people for tomorrow's workforce.

“The partnership between HP and Mission 44 harnesses the unique strength and influence of our organizations. HP's ability to shape the future of work through technology, combined with Mission 44's drive for impactful change, makes this collaboration truly powerful,” said Michele Malejki, Global Head of Social Impact at HP Inc. and Executive Director of the HP Foundation.“Together, we are fuelling access to essential skills and technology, equipping disconnected adolescents and adults to participate and thrive in the digital economy, and we are excited to bring this program to more people globally. Through a new HP Future of Work Skills Hub and support for local NGOs and educators, we are empowering the next generation with the tools they need to succeed.”

“At Mission 44, we strongly believe in the power of collaboration, and our partnership with HP is the perfect example,” said Jason Arthur, CEO of Mission 44.“By bringing together a global tech leader and local non-profits, we know we can make a meaningful impact for young people, raising aspirations and achievement, and enabling access to exciting careers in STEM.”

To kick off the partnership, the two organizations invited a group of young people from the Miami area to the Grand Prix circuit to meet Lewis Hamilton, whose personal experiences of education and motorsport have left him determined to build a more inclusive future. The group was given an exclusive tour of the Scuderia Ferrari HP Team garage and F1 paddock and participated in talks with industry insiders on the opportunities and skills required for careers in STEM related industries.

Empowering Learners and Educators in Miami and Beyond

In conjunction with the partnership announcement, HP has launched the new online Future of Work Skills Hub , designed to equip learners and educators across the globe with the tools needed to thrive in an ever-evolving digital world. The online portal offers a variety of skills courses, including AI and data science as well as business leadership. Additionally, it provides resources to assist educators in understanding and utilizing generative AI in education.

Furthering their commitment to empowering young people, HP, Mission 44, Miami EdTEch and America on Tech have established the first on the ground Future of Work Hubs. These physical hubs in Miami combine lasting access to HP technology with long-term learning support for young people in those communities.

“Technology is at the heart of our mission to empower underrepresented young people,” said Carlos Vazquez, Founder of Miami EdTech.“Thanks to HP and Mission 44, and the creation of our new hub, we now have more tech to teach with, giving our students the skills they need to succeed in STEM.”

“We are proud to partner with Mission 44 and HP to help shape a meaningful tech education ecosystem in Miami. Together, we are investing in the brilliance and potential of young people-ensuring they have access to the resources, mentorship, and opportunities they need to thrive in the innovation economy,” said Jessica Santana, Chief Executive Officer, America on Tech.“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to closing the digital divide and creating pathways that empower the next generation of tech leaders.”

Miami EdTech

Miami EdTech is a registered 501(c)(3) education technology non-profit organization on a mission to address the biggest challenges we face in education through innovation and technology. We provide teachers with engaging and effective professional development in the areas of Computer Science & Entrepreneurship, develop curriculum and tech-enabled learning environments, and support edtech innovation through pilots, consulting, and mentorship. The organization delivers high-quality education, targeted mentorship,

industry-aligned internships, and apprenticeship programs to give underserved youth the support they need to succeed in STEM. To learn more visit: .

America on Tech

America On Tech (AOT) is a national nonprofit preparing the next generation of technology leaders from underestimated communities. AOT provides high-quality, no-cost tech education, skills development, and workforce readiness programs starting with high school youth in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, and now Atlanta. The organization offers training in Web Development, Artificial Intelligence, UX Design, Product Management, Digital Marketing, Data Science, and Cybersecurity, connecting students with mentorship and career opportunities in the tech sector. Since its founding in 2014, AOT has served more than 5,000 students, facilitated over 1,000 internship placements, and helped students earn $4.1 million in wages through paid work-based learning experiences. To learn more visit: .

About Mission 44

Founded by seven-time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mission 44 is a global charitable foundation driving change so that every young person can thrive in school and access great careers in STEM. To learn more, visit .

About HP

HP Inc. is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services, and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit .

To access the new Future of Work Skills Hub, please visit . For more information about HP's social impact initiatives visit hp.com/digital-equity.

