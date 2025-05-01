The Rise Of Payment Processing Solutions Market: A $160.0 Billion Industry Dominated By Tech Giants - Paypal (US) And Adyen (Netherland) | Marketsandmarkets™

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The growing popularity of digital payments is not limited to developed countries but also extends to emerging markets. The expansion of digital payment infrastructure and the increasing adoption of smartphones present significant growth opportunities for payment processing solution providers.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Payment Processing Solutions Market "

221 - Tables

41 - Figures

256 - Pages

Download Report Brochure @

Payment Processing Solutions Market Dynamics:

Drivers:



Increasing eCommerce sales along with growing internet penetration

Embracing contactless payments globally

Rising use of mCommerce in transportation industry Increasing focus on security and fraud prevention

Restraints:



Absence of global standards for cross-border transactions

Lack of digital literacy in emerging countries Technical limitations and resistance to change

Opportunities:



Rising financial inclusion globally

Rising government and private initiatives to promote digital transactions Global growth of eCommerce

List of Key Companies in Payment Processing Solutions Market :



PayPal (US)

Fiserv (US)

FIS (US)

Global Payments (US)

ACI Worldwide (US)

Square (US)

Mastercard (US)

Visa (US)

Adyen (Netherland) Stripe (US) ... and more

Request Sample Pages@

The Payment Processing Solutions Market has grown rapidly due to the increasing digitalization of transactions, the rise of online shopping, and the demand for secure and convenient payment options. Advanced technologies, regulatory changes, and the shift towards cashless economies also contribute to its expansion. Businesses are striving to meet customer expectations and adapt to market dynamics, driving further growth and innovation in the industry.

Based on vertical, the BFSI segment holds the largest market during the forecast period.

The BFSI sector generates a substantial volume of financial transactions, making adopting payment processing solutions crucial for seamless transaction processing. As the BFSI industry undergoes digital transformation, payment processing solutions are vital in facilitating digital payments and supporting the shift toward online and mobile banking. These solutions enable BFSI institutions to meet regulatory compliance requirements and ensure secure payment processing operations. Furthermore, payment processing solutions foster innovation in the BFSI sector by offering advanced features, personalized payment options, and improved customer experiences. With the growing prominence of international transactions, payment processing solutions also facilitate cross-border payments efficiently.

Inquire Before Buying@

Based on region, North America is the second is expected to hold the second-largest market size during the forecast

The Payment Processing Solutions Market in North America is highly competitive due to the strong emphasis on Research and Development (R&D) and innovation in the US and Canada. Known for being global innovators in payment technology, retail, and financial services, North America relies on the stability and convenience of its well-established payment infrastructure. The widespread adoption of mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, along with the demand for convenient access to financial solutions, has positively impacted the Payment Processing Solutions Market in the region.

Get access to the latest updates on Payment Processing Solutions Companies and Payment Processing Solutions Industry

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: ... Visit Our Website: