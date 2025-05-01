DEREK FRANK DROPS SLIDE-SOAKED BLUESY-ROCK-FUNK 'BARKER's BOOGIE' FT. JOHNNY STACHELA (THE ALLMAN-BETTS BAND) ON MAY 16

Inspired by Steely Dan and The Brecker Brothers, Derek Frank's“Barker's Boogie” is a funk-jazz shuffle tribute to his and his wife's dog, Bob Barker-featuring punchy bass, soulful horns, and fiery slide guitar from Johnny Stachela. Artwork by Obscurest Vinyl.

Rooted in a lifelong love of improvisation sparked by jazz at age 15, Frank's eclectic sound blends funk, blues, soul, and more, showcased across his three solo albums: Let the Games Begin (2009), Eleven Years Later (2020), and Origin Story (2024).

Known for holding down the low end for some of the industry's biggest names, Frank has performed as a bassist for Shania Twain, Gwen Stefani, Shakira, Kelly Clarkson, Orianthi, Aly & AJ, Air Supply, as well as on Dancing with the Stars. Photo - Michelle Bonds

Punchy Bass, Soulful Horns, and Stachela's Fiery Slide Guitar Fuel a Raw Blend of Southern Rock and 70's Psychedelic Funk on the New Single.

- Guitar World MagazineLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Out May 16, Virtuoso bassist and composer Derek Frank's new instrumental“Barker's Boogie” serves up a soulful fusion of funk, jazz, and blues-rock - anchored by his unmistakable low-end swagger. Packed with horns, gritty rhythm, and bluesy-rock flair, the track features fiery slide guitar from Johnny Stachela of The Allman-Betts Band/Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel.A funk-forward homage to the horn-driven, envelope-filtered jams of the 1970s,“Barker's Boogie” tips its hat to legends like The Brecker Brothers, Tower of Power, and Steely Dan.“I was particularly inspired by Steely Dan's“Black Friday” and The Brecker Brothers'“Inside Out,” Frank says.“I wanted that shuffle feel, and writing with Johnny in mind made total sense-it's the perfect vehicle for his voice on slide guitar.”“Barker's Boogie” - PUBLIC RELEASE LINK for publication.Recorded live at Stagg Street Studios in Los Angeles, the single features a full-band lineup that brings the track's raw energy to life: punchy bass, percussive keys, soulful horns, and a tight groove that hits hard. Stachela's soaring slide melodies ignite the track, adding an edge that nods to both Southern rock and psychedelic funk.The collaboration between Frank and Stachela was sparked during a recent blues session, where the chemistry was instant.“I had done a session for a blues record with Johnny a few weeks prior to this recording, loved his playing, and thought it would be really fun to feature him on something. Johnny's tone and phrasing are just killer.”“Barker's Boogie” also serves as a gritty departure from Frank's more disco-leaning singles, like March's“GOIN' STAGG ,” offering a different taste of his deep-rooted musicality.A respected solo artist with three critically acclaimed albums ("Let the Games Begin," "Eleven Years Later," "Origin Story"), Frank has built a stellar reputation on and off stage. When he's not crafting his own funk-fueled soundscapes, he's performing with music royalty-including tours with Shania Twain, Gwen Stefani, Air Supply, Shakira, and Kelly Clarkson.This spring, Frank will spend a few weeks in New York performing with Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show and select concerts before hitting the road this summer with Don Felder-the legendary Eagles guitarist and co-writer of classics like“Hotel California,”“Victim of Love,” and“Those Shoes.” The Brotherhood of Rock 40-date North American amphitheatre tour - featuring Felder, Kevin Cronin (former lead singer of REO Speedwagon), and Styx - kicks off May 28, 2025, in Greenville, South Carolina, and runs through August. The tour will make stops at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tampa, FL), Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (The Woodlands, TX), Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre (Denver, CO), Toyota Pavilion at Concord (Concord, CA), Isleta Amphitheater (Albuquerque, NM), PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC), and Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater (Syracuse, NY), among others.Amid the Brotherhood of Rock tour, Frank will take a quick detour with his own group, the Derek Frank Band, for a special one-off performance at the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, CO, on June 7th.With“Barker's Boogie” set for release on May 16th, Frank once again proves he's not just one of the most versatile bassists in the game-but also a dynamic composer capable of channeling the soul, sass, and swagger of a funk-rock era gone by.To date, Frank's solo work has earned praise from Bass Magazine, Guitar World Magazine, American Songwriter Magazine, Bass Player Magazine, Music Connection Magazine, and podcasts such as“Everyone Loves Guitar” and“The Bass Shed.” Additionally, he received a Hollywood Independent Music Award nomination for Best Instrumental Song. His work has drawn comparisons to Lettuce, Vulfpeck, Cory Wong, Snarky Puppy, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Karl Denson, and John Scofield.Frank's compositions are defined by tight arrangements, slinky grooves, and a deep sense of musical interplay that prioritizes taste and feel over flashy technique. His handpicked five- to seven-piece band craft an eclectic mix of funk, blues, soul, jazz, and southern rock, channeling the feel of vintage soundtrack music. Hear his interview with Denver radio station KUVO-FM [HERE].Raised in Pittsburgh, Frank's passion for music was sparked by the TV shows, movies, and MTV culture of the '70s and '80s. His love for bass emerged unexpectedly when he picked up the instrument at a music store while waiting for a guitar lesson. Years later, his move to Los Angeles launched him in a lifelong music career, where he became one of the city's most sought-after touring and session bassists.“I used to love the music in Dirty Harry movies, and in the Wonder Woman and The Incredible Hulk television series,” Frank says,“so when I finally found my voice as a solo artist, I decided to make that kind of music along with jazz and funk as the main influences.”Released on March 25, 2024 on all streaming platforms, CD, and vinyl, Derek Frank's third solo album, "Origin Story," stands as his most compelling full-length instrumental jazz-funk release.

