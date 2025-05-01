Retro Is A Brutal Rollercoaster That Is Visually Poetic, Says Director Rathna Kumar

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 1 (IANS) One of Tamil film industry's well known directors Rathna Kumar has showered praises on actor Suriya's romantic action thriller 'Retro', saying the film was a brutal rollercoaster that was visually poetic.

Soon after watching the Karthik Subbaraj film that has taken a strong opening, writer and director Rathna Kumar, best known for having directed superhits like 'Meyaadha Maan', 'Gulu Gulu' and for having penned the script of Kamal Haasan's blockbuster 'Vikram', took to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on the just released film.

He said, "Just watched #Retro - what an experience! One mirror shot by #THEONE is enough to show how Parisuthamaana performer @Suriya_offl sir is. He breathes fire for every emotion on screen."

To Karthik Subbaraj, the director of the film, he said, "Always a fan of your unconventional story telling, your conviction and brilliant craftmanship @karthiksubbaraj bro. RETRO is another classy film with a global theme. This film deserves to come as a comic book as well. Consider pannunga. (Please consider!)"

To music Santhosh Narayanan, he said, "Music flows like a crescendo for every emotion amplifying every frame!! You are the second hero for the film sir. So happy to see theater screaming seeing you on screen as well."

He further went on to say, "Vidhu as Michael Mirasu pulled off a tough character with lot of meat. Loved the visuals, cuts, stunts and production design. #Retro is a brutal rollercoaster that is visually poetic."

He finally concluded saying, "How often you witness a bunch of smiling faces on screen but you're moved by tears seeing it. That is Kartik Subbaraj Padam/Subam for you. Go watch it."

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, 'Retro' features actors Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead. The film, which has music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Shreyas Krishna, released on Friday.