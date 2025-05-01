Asian Hall Of Fame Unveils Sensational Class Of 2025
The Official Announcement kicks-off Asian Heritage Month on May 1 at the California Icons Gala and highlights the highest honor for Asian and Indigenous luminaries.
The 2025 Induction Ceremony on November 1 at The Biltmore Los Angeles, California will also stream live on Roku.
15 Inductees and 3 Goodwill Ambassadors were screened from 613 nominations. Inductees must trace, or be married to an Inductee who can trace 25% of their heritage to one of 33 countries. Indigenous Asian, Native American and Eskimo tribes are also eligible.
"As Asian Hall of Fame enshrines Class of 2025, we honor the lasting legacy of their achievements, heritage and families who continue to advance progress and prosperity in America and around the world," states Maki Hsieh, Asian Hall of Fame President & CEO.
Tickets are not available for public sale. Asian Hall of Fame Inductees and donors receive exclusive Induction ticket opportunities. Press can access images and bios at asianhalloffame/pressroom . Media credential applications are open.
CLASS OF 2025
Bui & Herbie Simon , Philanthropists & Indiana Pacers Owner
Cindy Y. Huang , Founder, Green Rock Investment Fund
Fiona Ma , CPA, 34th Treasurer of California
Il Yeon Kwon , Founder, H Mart
Jensen Huang , Co-Founder, President & CEO, Nvidia
Michelle Kwan , Olympic Medalist & Former U.S. Ambassador to Belize
Rika and Manu Shah , Raj Shah, Rup Shah , Philanthropists & Founders, MSI International
Roman Gabriel Jr ., Legendary NFL Quarterback
Sooman Lee , K-Pop Trailblazer
Stephen and Lynn Valbuena, Rich Valbuena, Sabrina Castaneda, Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation
Studio Ghibli , Animation Studio
William Wang , Founder & CEO, Vizio
Yao Ming , Basketball Hall of Famer
Yi So-yeon , First Korean Astronaut
Yoshiki , Cultural Icon
GOODWILL AMBASSADORS
John Paris (Earth, Wind & Fire )
Kevin Olusola (Pentatonix)
Sebu Simonian (Capital Cities)
NATIONAL MERIT PRIZES
Champion for Change Prize - Emmanuel Coquia
ABOUT ASIAN HALL OF FAME
Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame honors national and international luminaries, Indigenous leaders, and cross-cultural ambassadors. Its intergenerational work advances scholarships, trauma aid and heritage preservation.
