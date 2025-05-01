USCIS Approves Golden Gate Global's EB-5 Project: Healdsburg Vineyard Hotel By Appellation Hotels
SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Gate Global (GGG), California's leading EB-5 regional center , is pleased to announce that its Healdsburg Vineyard Hotel EB-5 project has received I-956F exemplar approval from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The approval was granted in just over four months, well ahead of the typical 12- to 18-month timeline, marking a significant milestone in the project's EB-5 process.
The I-956F approval confirms that USCIS has reviewed and validated the project's compliance with EB-5 program requirements , including its designation as a High-Unemployment Targeted Employment Area (TEA), its job creation methodology, and EB-5 loan structure. This milestone represents GGG's 17th EB-5 fund and further extends the firm's perfect 100% USCIS approval track record.
The Healdsburg Vineyard Hotel project has also achieved key construction and immigration benchmarks. Construction is nearly 90% complete, and the project has already met 100% of its required EB-5 job creation requirements, offering greater certainty and confidence to investors. The EB-5 loan carries a short 3-year term, with two optional 1-year extensions (3+1+1), providing a clearly defined path to capital repayment.
The Healdsburg Vineyard Hotel is nestled among four iconic wine regions: Alexander Valley, Chalk Hill, Dry Creek Valley, and Russian River Valley, in the heart of California Wine Country. It is an exquisitely designed luxury development set on 8 acres. The property will include 108 keys (99 rooms and 9 suites) and luxury amenities.
The Healdsburg Vineyard Hotel project combines luxury hospitality development with strong job creation and investor protections, making it one of the most compelling EB-5 offerings currently available.
"This approval not only affirms the strength of the project but reflects GGG's unwavering commitment to investor success," said Steven Kay, Founder & Co-CEO at Golden Gate Global. "We are proud to continue delivering best-in-class EB-5 opportunities that meet compliance standards while protecting investor capital."
Founded in 2011 and headquartered in San Francisco, Golden Gate Global is California's leading EB-5 regional center. The firm has raised over $850 million from more than 1,600 EB-5 investors worldwide and has repaid over $250 million to 500+ investors, maintaining an impeccable repayment record. GGG specializes in projects that meet U.S. immigration law requirements and prioritize capital preservation.
