Epstein Family Foundation Commits $10 Million To Support USD's Military-Connected Students

SAN DIEGO, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Longtime supporters of the University of San Diego (USD), Dan and Phyllis Epstein, through the Epstein Family Foundation, have committed a transformative $10 million matching gift for a total of $20 million in five years to expand support for USD's military-connected students. USD has more than 900 military-connected students, including active-duty service members, veterans, and students who come from military families.

This gift will provide funding for a number of resources and services, including:



More space: Establish the Epstein Family Foundation Military-Connected Center for Excellence (MCCE)

Scholarships : Provide scholarship support for military-connected students

Dedicated staff : Academic, mental health and career counseling, and assistance to transition to civilian life

Specialized programming : Events and resources geared toward military-connected students that expose the broader student body to military-related issues Community resources : Connecting MCCE with the military population in San Diego

"I hope this gift shows USD's military-connected students how much we want them here," said Nelson Chase, Director of USD's Military and Veterans Program . "That we're not just veteran friendly, but we're veteran inclusive, and we're invested in their academic, professional and personal success."

Dan Epstein is a U.S. Army veteran and has supported USD's military-connected students through the recent Epstein Challenge that raised $1.9 million in scholarships .

"Our family is honored to support this important initiative, ensuring that military-connected students have the resources they need and deserve," said Dan Epstein. "We invite the community to join us in this effort to create pathways of opportunity for those dedicated to lives of service and leadership. Together, we can make a meaningful difference for students today and for future generations."

The Epsteins' gift is a call to action, focused on inspiring generosity for USD to match their $10 million gift by raising at least $2 million each year for the next five years. You can help USD meet the challenge by making a donation today .

