Supplyone Bolsters Northwest Region, Adds Digital Printing With Acquisition Of The Boxmaker

The newest addition to the SupplyOne portfolio is a national leader in digital packaging production and distribution, including custom boxes, retail displays, and product labels.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - SupplyOne, Inc., a value-added North American packaging distributor with custom converting capabilities, is adding digital printing to its broad offering of packaging solutions with the acquisition of The BoxMaker. The BoxMaker is a leading supplier of digitally printed custom corrugated boxes, retail displays and product labels. In addition, The BoxMaker offers brown box conversion, foam conversion, packaging supply distribution and fulfillment, primarily in the Pacific Northwest.

Founded in 1981, The BoxMaker operates in Washington, Oregon and Arkansas, while servicing customers across North America. Since 2011, The BoxMaker has invested heavily in digital print and finishing technologies, including unrivaled back-end order flow and an e-commerce platform, fantastapack. This focus on processes and equipment has made the company an experienced leader in digitally printed products and distribution, making it a trusted supplier to both small and large businesses looking to differentiate their brands with vibrant graphic packaging.

The BoxMaker will serve as the foundation for SupplyOne Digital, the Company's new hub for digital production, enabling SupplyOne to offer additional custom packaging solutions nationwide.

"Bringing The BoxMaker into SupplyOne expands our product offering to include high-quality, industry-leading digital printing solutions for our customers across the country as well as increases the scale of our operations in the Northwest," said Todd Renehan, President and CEO of SupplyOne. "The BoxMaker's unwavering commitment to operational excellence and customer focus aligns with our mission to deliver innovative, customized packaging solutions and unmatched service nationwide. With this acquisition, The BoxMaker's digital capabilities will now be available to SupplyOne customers across the country."

"Joining the SupplyOne family is an exciting opportunity for all our coworkers to capitalize on the investments we've made into the business, especially in the digital space," says Richard Brown, President and Co-Owner of The BoxMaker. "Our dedication to providing cutting-edge packaging solutions and customer-focused service fits perfectly with SupplyOne's strategy."

"It was important that we found a partner who recognizes and honors the more than forty-year history of our company while presenting an opportunity for The BoxMaker to take that next step in its growth," says Dave Taylor, Co-Owner of The BoxMaker. "With their interest in technology, focus on customer service and people-first mentality, we found that partner in SupplyOne. We look forward to bolstering their presence in the Pacific Northwest and enhancing their digital capabilities nationwide."

This acquisition represents the 43rd addition to the SupplyOne portfolio since its founding in 1998, expanding the company's strategic growth into digital product distribution through the founding of SupplyOne Digital, and reinforcing its commitment to serving customers with comprehensive, forward-thinking packaging solutions across North America.

About SupplyOne

SupplyOne is a value-added packaging distributor with custom corrugated, foam, wood and plastics converting capabilities. Present in 60+ locations across the United States and Canada, SupplyOne delivers tailored products and solutions that help businesses transform and thrive. With a commitment to people first, we prioritize strong partnerships, ensuring each customer receives a unique, personalized experience. Our agility and growth focus drive us to continuously adapt to market needs, while our passion to serve fuels innovative, cost-effective packaging solutions. From optimizing supply chains to enhancing brand presence, we provide expertise and resources that empower businesses to scale with confidence. At SupplyOne, we don't just deliver packaging-we deliver success.

SOURCE SupplyOne Inc.

