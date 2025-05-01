SONIFI's Network Authentication And Management Platform Wins Guest Experience Solution Of The Year Award From Traveltech Breakthrough

AMP is an enterprise-grade, self-service network management tool from SONIFI that simplifies how a hotel can configure, personalize and automate settings for the best connectivity throughout their property.

The Event Manager tool in AMP also lets hotels easily create private Wi-Fi networks with custom features that turn a typical amenity into bespoke experiences for conferences, weddings and events. Event Manager's time-saving default presets and auto-configurations streamline how to create custom splash pages, branding, SSIDs, bandwidth settings, scheduling and much more for each event.

Advanced network, infrastructure and usage reporting in AMP gives users visibility into how a hotel's network is being used so they can continually optimize their network and proactively maintain equipment. This also helps them make sure their Wi-Fi is ready to keep up with higher bandwidth demands, tighter security protocols, more connected guest devices and an increasing number of internet-dependent systems that are critical to a property's operations like door locks, thermostats and POS stations.

"When hotels prioritize Wi-Fi-the amenity guests care about most-they show a true commitment to delivering an exceptional experience from check-in to checkout," said SONIFI CEO Ahmad Ouri. "We're honored to receive this TravelTech Breakthrough Award recognizing the impact of AMP in helping hoteliers enhance guest satisfaction, streamline operations and drive revenue through our advanced technologies and expert services."

The mission of the annual TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program is to research and recognize the innovators who are transforming the travel technology landscape. The TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program aims to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis of breakthrough technologies driving innovation and shaping the future of travel. This year's program received thousands of nominations from 14 countries, reflecting the global momentum and impact of travel technology advancements.

"SONIFI helps hotels meet their guests' Wi-Fi demands while also using AMP to build a reputation of excellence. Wi-Fi has become the backbone of a great hotel experience. If a guest is frustrated by slow or spotty performance, it negatively affects their stay and reduces the likelihood of returning," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of TravelTech Breakthrough Awards. "From lobbies and guest rooms to the pool and on-site restaurant, guests expect seamless and reliable Wi-Fi. That's why hotels across the country choose to power the best network experiences with AMP from SONIFI. Congratulations to SONIFI on winning the 'Guest Experience Solution of the Year' Award!"

