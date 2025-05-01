Epicore Biosystems Expands Series B To $32M To Power Global Growth Of Sweat-Sensing Wearable Technology

New investment fuels expansion of Connected Hydration wearables, cloud analytics and next-gen biomarker validation

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicore Biosystems (Epicore), a digital health solutions leader developing advanced sweat-sensing wearables, today announced an additional $6M in Series B funding, bringing its total Series B raise to $32M. The follow-on round includes new backing from a San Francisco-based investor and marquee angel investors, along with continued support from Alumni Ventures and Joyance Partners .

This latest investment follows Epicore's initial $26M Series B raise led by the Steele Foundation for Hope, and positions the company to accelerate its global expansion and scale next-generation sweat-sensing technologies.

Epicore wearables measure sweat composition and fluid losses, as well as important physiological markers like skin temperature, motion and thermal flux to detect early signs of fatigue, heat exhaustion and performance. The impact of its flagship product, Connected Hydration, has been detailed for industrial workers and athletes, most recently in Nature Digital Medicine , and piloted at major professional sports activation events like the 2025 Super Bowl. Connected Hydration is the first smart wearable solution to capture new hydration data streams and deliver real-time haptic alerts to guide personalized hydration routines, helping wearers stay ahead of their cognitive and physical recovery needs.

With fresh capital, Epicore is focused on key growth initiatives, including:



Expanding its Connected Hydration solution into industrial markets in Australia, the Middle East and Asia

Scaling real-time cloud analytics with personalized hydration guidance and recommendations Validating novel biomarkers for applications in kidney health and stress management

"Connected Hydration seamlessly captures multiple sweat and physiology biomarkers, and provides real-time haptic feedback, allowing the wearer to manage their hydration, fatigue, and recovery needs," said Dr. Roozbeh Ghaffari, CEO and co-founder of Epicore Biosystems. "We're thrilled to have mission-driven investors onboard who recognize both the value of new data streams and the utility of biosensor technologies to transform safety, well-being and productivity."

Epicore's sweat-sensing wearables include the Gx Sweat Patch ®, commercialized in partnership with PepsiCo and Gatorade for hydration and wellness management of athletes, the Discovery Patch ® Sweat Collection Syste (FDA Class I registered) for clinical trials and the Connected Hydration ® wearable and cloud platform tailored for industrial workers. These solutions provide real-time point measurements and continuous monitoring capabilities that address the full spectrum of needs for physically demanding occupations and wellness applications.

"Epicore's biosensing technologies deliver precisely what large industries and enterprises need - science-backed digital tools to protect workers, boost productivity and improve lives," said Michael Edelhart, managing director of Joyance Partners. "We are proud to support the team's efforts to fundamentally transform the way we approach hydration health, wellness and performance at a global scale."

Epicore's growing list of enterprise partners includes Chevron, PepsiCo, Gatorade, United Airlines, Bechtel, Denka, Nitto, the U.S. Air Force, the Office of Naval Research and the U.S. Army. Its biowearable solutions are deployed worldwide across energy, construction, manufacturing, aviation and shipping sectors.

About Epicore Biosystems:

Epicore Biosystems is a digital health company spun out of Northwestern University's Querrey Simpson Institute for Bioelectronics and the John Rogers Laboratory. Epicore has developed advanced sweat-sensing wearables that provide real-time personalized health insights. Their clinically validated biowearable solutions and cloud analytics are deployed globally and licensed by leading Fortune 1000 companies, the Department of Defense, and the National Institute of Health.

