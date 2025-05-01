Antelope Enterprise Announces Second Half And Full Year 2024 Financial Results
-- FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW –
| ANTELOPE ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
| As of
December 31, 2024
| As of
December 31, 2023
|USD'000
|USD'000
|ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
|NONCURRENT ASSETS
|Property and equipment, net
|4,138
|161
|Intangible assets, net
|-
|1
|Right-of-use assets, net
|1,326
|-
|Security deposit
|198
|-
|Loan receivable
|-
|5,181
|Note Receivable
|5,435
|6,949
|Total noncurrent assets
|$
|11,097
|12,292
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Other receivables and prepayments
|6,989
|2,871
|Available-for-sale financial assets
|-
|97
|Loan receivable
|18,873
|-
|Due from related parties
|-
|1,316
|Cash and bank balances
|1,047
|538
|Total current assets
|$
|26,909
|4,822
|Total assets
|$
|38,006
|17,114
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Trade payables
|831
|-
|Accrued liabilities and other payables
|1,128
|216
|Note payable
|5,187
|1,070
|Unearned revenue
|2,612
|27
|Amounts owed to related parties
|272
|78
|Lease liabilities
|348
|-
|Taxes payable
|315
|281
|Total current liabilities
|$
|10,693
| 1,672
|NET CURRENT ASSETS
|16,216
| 3,150
|NONCURRENT LIABILITIES
|Lease liabilities
|1,072
|-
|Note payable
|-
|1,041
|Total noncurrent liabilities
|$
|1,072
|1,041
|Total liabilities
|11,765
|2,713
|NET ASSETS
|26,241
|14,401
|EQUITY
|Reserves
|25,553
|13,621
|Noncontrolling interest
|688
|780
|Total equity
|$
|26,241
|14,401
| ANTELOPE ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31,
|2024
|2023
|2022
|USD'000
|USD'000
|USD'000
|Net sales
|$
|98,773
|$
|72,102
|$
|42,554
|Cost of goods sold
|98,899
|64,609
|38,406
|Gross (loss) profit
|(126
|)
|7,493
|4,148
|Other income
|2,102
|526
|441
|Fair value unrealized gain of unlisted financial assets
|-
|-
|19
|Selling and distribution expenses
|(548
|)
|(7,399
|)
|(2,434
|)
|Administrative expenses
|(10,755
|)
|(12,576
|)
|(3,382
|)
|Bad debt reversal
|-
|-
|409
|Finance costs
|(1,240
|)
|(138
|)
|(4
|)
|Other expenses
|(9
|)
|(170
|)
|(6
|)
|Loss before taxation
|(10,576
|)
|(12,264
|)
|(809
|)
|Income tax expense
|11
|12
|31
|Net loss for the period from continuing operations
|(10,587
|)
|(12,276
|)
|(840
|)
|Discontinued operations
|Gain on disposal of discontinued operations
|-
|10,430
|-
|Loss from discontinued operations
|-
|(196
|)
|(7,132
|)
|Net loss
|(10,587
|)
|(2,042
|)
|(7,972
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to :
|Equity holders of the Company
|(10,544
|)
|(2,025
|)
|(8,607
|)
|Non-controlling interest
|(43
|)
|(17
|)
|635
|Net loss
|(10,587
|)
|(2,042
|)
|(7,972
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to the equity holders of the Company arising from:
|Continuing operations
|(10,544
|)
|(12,258
|)
|(1,475
|)
|Discontinued operations
|-
|10,233
|(7,132
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|Exchange differences on translation of financial statements of foreign operations
|(348
|)
|(260
|)
|29
|Exchange differences on translation of financial statements of foreign operations - non-controlling interest
|(49
|)
|-
|-
|Total comprehensive loss
|(10,984
|)
|(2,302
|)
|(7,943
|)
|Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|Equity holders of the Company
|(10,892
|)
|(2,285
|)
|(8,578
|)
|Non-controlling interest
|(92
|)
|(17
|)
|635
|Total comprehensive income (loss)
|(10,984
|)
|(2,302
|)
|(7,943
|)
|Total comprehensive loss arising from:
|Continuing operations
|(10,984
|)
|(12,535
|)
|(811
|)
|Discontinued operations
|-
|10,233
|(7,132
|)
|Income (loss) per share attributable to the equity holders of the Company*
|Basic (USD)
|- from continuing operations
|(31.81
|)
|(220.84
|)
|(70.50
|)
|- from discontinued operations
|-
|184.36
|(340.89
|)
|Diluted (USD)
|- from continuing operations**
|(31.81
|)
|(220.84
|)
|(70.50
|)
|- from discontinued operations
|-
|158.06
|(340.89
|)
|*
|Reflects the 1-for-40 reverse split effective on April 3, 2025
|**
|Earnings per share for basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding from continuing operations are the same due to anti-dilutive feature resulting from the net loss from continuing operations for the year
| ANTELOPE ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|Years Ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2022
|Notes
|USD'000
|USD'000
|USD'000
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Loss before taxation
|$
|(10,576
|)
|$
|(1,834
|)
|$
|(809
|)
|Adjustments for
|Operating lease charge
|235
|-
|72
|Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|178
|51
|38
|Fair value gain on unlisted financial assets
|-
|-
|(19
|)
|Gain on disposal of subsidiaries
|-
|(10,430
|)
|-
|Loan forgiveness by related party
|-
|(164
|)
|-
|Loan on disposal of PPE
|48
|-
|-
|Loss on convertible note conversion
|488
|179
|-
|Interest expense on convertible note
|157
|-
|-
|Bad debt reversal
|-
|-
|(409
|)
|Standstill fee on note payable
|185
|96
|-
|Share based compensation
|5,991
|6,985
|324
|Interest expense on lease liabilities
|147
|-
|4
|Amortization of OID of convertible note
|44
|63
|2
|Operating cash flows before working capital changes
|(3,103
|)
|(5,054
|)
|(797
|)
|Decrease in trade receivables
|-
|-
|638
|Increase in other receivables and prepayments
|(4,317
|)
|(172
|)
|(133
|)
|Increase in loan receivable
|(12,377
|)
|(5,193
|)
|-
|Increase (decrease) in trade payables
|831
|(435
|)
|69
|Increase (decrease) in unearned revenue
|2,585
|27
|(2,311
|)
|Increase (decrease) in taxes payable
|26
|228
|(142
|)
|Increase (decrease) in accrued liabilities and other payables
|875
|103
|(312
|)
|Cash used in operations
|(15,480
|)
|(10,496
|)
|(2,988
|)
|Interest paid
|-
|-
|-
|Income tax paid
|(3
|)
|(20
|)
|(48
|)
|Net cash (used in) generated from operating activities from discontinued operations
|-
|1,994
|740
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(15,483
|)
|(8,522
|)
|(2,296
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Acquisition of fixed assets
|(4,202
|)
|(71
|)
|(3
|)
|Acquisition of intangible assets
|-
|-
|(1
|)
|Decrease in notes receivable
|1,514
|1,3283
|-
|Decrease (increase) in available-for-sale financial asset
|99
|1,105
|(1,247
|)
|Decrease (increase) in restricted cash
|-
|292
|(307
|)
|Cash disposed as a result of disposal of subsidiaries
|-
|(36
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations
|-
|-
|-
|Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities
|(2,589
|)
|2,618
|(1,558
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Payment for lease liabilities
|(250
|)
|-
|(53
|)
|Insurance of share capital for equity financing
|12,986
|8,322
|851
|Warrants exercised
|1,228
|-
|-
|Capital contribution from noncontrolling interest
|-
|-
|364
|Proceeds from promissory note
|5,620
|1,003
|1,302
|Repayment of promissory note
|(800
|)
|-
|-
|Due from related parties
|-
|(1,320
|)
|-
|Advance from related parties
|194
|60
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations
|-
|(2,020
|)
|(2,126
|)
|Net cash generated from financing activities
|18,978
|6,045
|338
|NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND BANK BALANCES
|906
|141
|(3,516
|)
|CASH AND BANK BALANCES, BEGINNING OF YEAR
|538
|615
|4,375
|EFFECT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATE DIFFERENCES
|(397
|)
|(218
|)
|(244
|)
|CASH AND BANK BALANCES, END OF YEAR
|$
|1,047
|$
|538
|$
|615
The accompanying notes in the Company's Form 20-F for the year 2024 as filed with the SEC are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Source: Antelope Enterprise Holdings, Ltd.
