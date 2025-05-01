Tom's Watch Bar Partners With Club América As Soccer Fever Grows, Bringing Mexican Football Excitement To More Fans Across The US

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National partnership delivers premium viewing experiences, sweepstakes opportunities, and legendary player appearances for Club América's passionate U.S. fanbase

DENVER, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tom's Watch Bar , the premier destination for sports viewing and entertainment, today announced a nationwide partnership with Club América, Mexico's most successful soccer club. The collaboration will bring Mexico's most iconic team to all 13 Tom's Watch Bar locations across the United States.

"We're thrilled to partner with Club América, a team that represents excellence and tradition in North American soccer," said Brooks Schaden, co-CEO of Tom's Watch Bar. "This partnership allows us to create extraordinary experiences to even more of Club América's passionate fanbase."

"This collaboration with Tom's Watch Bar creates a home away from home for our devoted fans across the United States, where we are playing great international matches," said Santiago Baños, Sports President of Club América. Also, Héctor González Iñárritu, President of Operations, appointed "As we continue our legacy of success and expansion in North America, we're excited to provide our supporters with premium venues where they can come together and experience the passion of Club América."

Soccer fandom in America has reached new heights, with data from For Soccer's United States of Soccer Fan Insights Report revealing dramatic growth in the sport's popularity. The report shows a 57% increase in fans of five years or less compared to last year, while first-time fans have surged by 400% year-over-year. The sport's broad appeal is evident in its diverse fanbase, with over 45% of new fans being women.

The comprehensive partnership includes exclusive viewing experiences for all Club América matches across Tom's Watch Bar locations. Fans will have opportunities to win "Best Seats in the House" through special sweepstakes, enjoy in-person appearances by Club América legends, and participate in themed promotions throughout the year.

This collaboration comes as Club América continues its dominant run in Mexican soccer, having secured three Liga MX titles in a row and maintaining its position as the most successful club in Mexican football history with 16 championships. The partnership particularly resonates with America's growing soccer fanbase, where over 45% of new fans are women and 60% of fans between ages 18-24 according to recent Statista data.

About Tom's Watch Bar

Tom's Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports-watching entertainment experience through its innovative "All the Sports, All the Time" concept. The rapidly growing chain features 360-degree viewing rooms with hundreds of screens, signature food and drink offerings, and a high-energy atmosphere that has made it a favorite for sports fans nationwide. Tom's Watch Bar continues its ambitious expansion across the United States with a goal to exceed 20 locations by the end of 2025.

About Club América

Founded in 1916, Club América is Mexico's most successful soccer club with 16 Liga MX titles, 7 CONCACAF championships and other international trophies. Based in Mexico City, the club has a global fanbase and is known for its commitment to excellence both on and off the field.

Media Contact

