Mövenpick Resort & Spa Boracay: Saving Sea Turtles And Preserving Boracay's Beautiful Beaches In The Philippines

Green Globe has recertified Mövenpick Resort & Spa Boracay. The resort hosted a sea turtle nesting that culminated in the safe release of 45 hatchlings in 2025.

- Franck Merot, Previous General Manager SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mövenpick Resort & Spa Boracay in the Philippines has successfully earned Green Globe recertification, verifying the resort's ongoing commitment to sustainable tourism practices and environmental stewardship. Mövenpick Resort & Spa Boracay, nestled on the northern tip of Boracay Island, offers a premium escape with its private beach, multi-level pool, and diverse dining options. The resort provides a blend of relaxation and entertainment, featuring a serene wellness center, water sports, and a vibrant beach club, along with family-friendly amenities like a kids' club and playground.Previous General Manager Franck Merot emphasized the resort's persistent commitment to sustainability, stating,“At Mövenpick Resort & Spa Boracay, we believe that small, consistent actions lead to significant change. Our ongoing efforts in environmental preservation and community involvement reflect our passion for creating a positive impact on the island and its people.”Mövenpick Resort & Spa Boracay celebrated its second year participating in the Green Globe program with remarkable milestones. The resort's Sustainability Management Plan outlines its comprehensive approach to addressing key environmental, social, and economic issues. These efforts include reducing energy and water consumption, implementing waste management protocols, and supporting local communities through education and empowerment programs.In alignment with its sustainability goals, Mövenpick Resort & Spa Boracay has introduced multiple initiatives that promote environmental responsibility and reduce waste. To reduce its environmental impact and promote a circular economy, the resort has forged a partnership with No Space for Waste (NS4W) to transform glass waste into eco-friendly cement.In addition to reducing glass waste, the resort reduces food waste through its the“No Bin Fridays” initiative, in which the Makan Kitchen team prepares thoughtfully crafted meals designed to generate minimal to zero food waste for employees. On these days, the resort removes all bins for food leftovers from the cafeteria to encourage mindful consumption and actively minimize waste.To further preserve the local environment, the resort has hosted beach clean-ups in honor of Earth Day and International Coastal Clean-Up Day, exemplifying the resort's commitment to preserving Boracay's coastline. Additionally, the resort invites young guests to participate in nature-inspired activities, like bracelet-making using coconut leaves, to foster environmental awareness and cultural appreciation.Demonstrating its dedication to biodiversity protection and marine conservation, the resort, in collaboration with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), hosted an olive ridley sea turtle nesting on its beachfront in 2024. This effort culminated in the safe release of 45 hatchlings by the resort on January 3, 2025.The resort maintains a holistic approach to sustainability, extending beyond environmental responsibilities to the well-being of its employees, and empowers its team of dedicated 'Heartists' through industry-leading benefits and engaging activities, including Sportsfest, Heartist Night, and the monthly Food Festival. Additionally, the resort hosts Management Team Building events, providing team members with opportunities to engage in collaborative problem-solving and leadership exercises. This immersive experience not only aligns the management team's vision but also reinforces their dedication to delivering exceptional guest experiences.Mövenpick Resort & Spa Boracay further enhances its commitment to sustainability and community well-being through initiatives that support local artisans, enhance community safety, and encourage active participation in life-saving endeavors. The resort's Sagana retail shop features an expanded selection of sustainable and locally sourced products, supporting local artisans while reducing the resort's carbon footprint.In partnership with the Red Cross Youth First Aid Olympics, Mövenpick Resort & Spa Boracay has invested in children's awareness of first aid, contributing to building safer communities. The resort's Heartists also actively participated in the Red Cross blood drive, showcasing their commitment to community service and life-saving efforts.By earning this prestigious certification, Mövenpick Resort & Spa Boracay reaffirms its leadership in sustainable hospitality and its dedication to fostering a greener future for Boracay Island.About Mövenpick Resort & Spa BoracayMövenpick Resort & Spa Boracay is an upscale family-friendly resort located in Punta Bunga Cove on Boracay Island. It offers 312 elegantly designed rooms and suites with panoramic ocean views. The resort boasts a multi-level swimming pool, a serene wellness center, and a variety of water sports and activities for adventure seekers. Guests can savor international cuisines at its seven dining venues, while families can enjoy amenities like a kids' club and playground. The resort also integrates sustainable practices into its operations, demonstrating a strong commitment to environmental responsibility. For more information about Mövenpick Resort & Spa Boracay and its sustainability initiatives, please visit accorAbout Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe Certification is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe Certification is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

