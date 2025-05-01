Dallas Plastic Surgeons Discuss Pre-Operative Tips In Instagram Video Series

The Dallas-area plastic surgeons at Regional Plastic Surgery Center & Spa share pre-surgery tips in a video series on their Instagram page.

- Denton Watumull, MD, FACSRICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Dallas plastic surgeons at Regional Plastic Surgery Center & Spa have released a new educational series on Instagram. The short clips feature pre-operative insights designed for individuals considering procedures such as liposuction , blepharoplasty , and other major cosmetic surgeries.In the posts, Dr. Denton Watumull shares practical guidance to support both the physical and emotional aspects of surgical preparation. Topics include maintaining a healthy lifestyle in the weeks leading up to surgery, organizing reliable post-operative care, and setting realistic expectations for recovery.“The videos are intended to demystify the process for prospective patients while emphasizing the benefits of thoughtful planning,” says Dr. Watumull.Patients interested in viewing the videos can visit the practice's Instagram page. Moreover, the surgeons urge those with further questions about preparing for aesthetic procedures to consult a qualified medical professional.About Regional Plastic Surgery Center & SpaRegional Plastic Surgery Center & Spa has served the greater Dallas area since 1991. Drs. Denton Watumull, Joshua Lemmon, Bruce Byrne, and Derek Rapp are board-certified plastic surgeons recognized for their advanced surgical capabilities and individualized approach to care. In addition to cosmetic procedures, each surgeon possesses specialized expertise in reconstructive surgery, with focused training in microvascular techniques and complex hand surgery. Their proficiency and dedication to high standards have been acknowledged by peers across the medical field. They are available for interview upon request.To learn more, visit regionalplasticsurgery and facebook/RegionalPlasticSurgeryCenterSpa.To view the original source of this release, click here:###Regional Plastic Surgery Center & SpaRichardson Office:3201 E. President George Bush Hwy., Ste. 101Richardson, TX 75082(972) 470-5000Rockwall Office:1407 Ridge Road, Ste. 101Rockwall, TX 75078(972) 470-1000Rosemont Media

