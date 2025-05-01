ANY.RUN Expands Coverage Of Recent Cyber Threats And Simplifies Security Integrations Via SDK

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ANY , a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, has published its April 2025 service updates that helps businesses speed up threat investigations, enhance detection of the latest cyber attacks, and streamline security operations.

SDK for Workflow Efficiency

ANY's Python-based SDK helps SOC teams integrate its Interactive Sandbox, TI Lookup, and TI Feeds into SIEM, SOAR, and XDR systems. By automating file/URL submissions and IOC searches, it reduces incident response times and operational costs.

Notifications to Help Users Stay Updated

The new Notifications section in the Interactive Sandbox now informs users about the most important features and announcements from ANY. This ensures security teams stay up to date without workflow interruptions.

Expanded Detection Enhances Threat Coverage

ANY added 902 Suricata rules, 91 behavior signatures, and 13 YARA rules, strengthening detection of malware like ANUBIS, HELLOKITTY, and OUTLAW across Android, Windows, and Linux. Tracking of vulnerabilities CVE-2025-0411 and CVE-2025-24071 allows companies to identify these emerging risks early and minimize business disruptions as a result.

Threat Intelligence Reports for Proactive Defense

Two new TI Lookup reports on APT37, APT29, PATCHWORK, EncryptHub, and STORM-1865 campaigns provide IOCs, TTPs, and YARA rules for SOC teams. These insights enable precise threat hunting and attribution, reducing exposure to advanced threats.

About ANY

ANY is a trusted partner for over 15,000 organizations in finance, healthcare, technology, and beyond, delivering advanced malware analysis and threat intelligence products. Its cloud-based Interactive Sandbox, Threat Intelligence Lookup, and TI Feeds enable businesses to detect, analyze, and investigate the latest malware and phishing campaigns to streamline triage, response, and proactive security.

