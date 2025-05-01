Marc Rampaul Teams Up With Successbooks® To Co-Author 'Flip The Script' With Chris Voss

Marc Rampaul

MIDLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce an exciting new collaboration with Marc Rampaul, who will be co-authoring the forthcoming book,“Flip the Script,” alongside negotiation expert Chris Voss and a dynamic group of co-authors.



“Flip the Script” explores how tactical empathy can be a powerful tool for turning high-stakes or challenging conversations into breakthrough outcomes. Through thoughtful insights and a fresh perspective, it sheds light on new ways to approach tough talks and opens the door to lasting impact. The highly anticipated launch of“Flip the Script” is set for Summer 2025.



Marc Rampaul has spent more than two decades delivering innovation and operational excellence in the oil and gas industry. With a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) in International Business and Marketing, along with certification in Production Accounting, Marc brings both strategic insight and hands-on leadership to every project he undertakes.



Over the course of his career, Marc has led many cross-functional teams across the energy industry, consistently driving revenue growth and advancing performance standards. His experience includes market analysis, client performance systems, and building high-functioning dynamics between operators and service providers.



In 2013, Marc launched Patch Innovations Inc., a consulting firm focused on accelerating the adoption of new technologies and turnkey solutions in the oilfield. Patch specializes in developing integrated service offerings that enhance safety, efficiency, and operational visibility. Through long-term partnerships, the firm supports clients with performance monitoring, quality assurance, and ongoing process improvement.



Since 2014, Marc has played a key role in scaling a well servicing company from the ground up into a thriving operation in the Permian Basin. His leadership has contributed to shaping a strong, value-driven culture while fostering sustainable, organic growth.



Outside of work, Marc is a dedicated family man who enjoys traveling with his wife and three children. Together, they lead an active lifestyle filled with hockey, rugby, ringette, golf, and skiing-as athletes, coaches, and fans. He is also passionate about continuous personal growth and regularly engages with books, podcasts, and media focused on leadership and development.



SuccessBooks® is proud to welcome Marc Rampaul as a contributor to this compelling new release, which offers a unique perspective on navigating tough conversations and exploring new possibilities. Keep an eye out for“Flip the Script” and discover key takeaways from Marc Rampaul, Chris Voss, and Other Leading Professionals from around the globe.

SuccessBooks®

SuccessBooks®

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.