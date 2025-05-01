Minister Of Labour Chairs Regular Meeting Of Workforce Planning Committee

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Workforce Planning Committee held its regular meeting on Thursday, chaired by Minister of Labour and Chairman of the Committee HE Dr. Ali bin Saeed bin Smaikh Al Marri.

During the meeting, the latest developments in the country's workforce sector were discussed, in addition to the progress of work on initiatives and projects being implemented within the Third National Strategy for an efficient and productive workforce, which contributes to developing national competencies, utilizing the talents of highly skilled expatriate workers and raising the percentage of the national workforce in the private sector.