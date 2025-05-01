Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Kuwaiti Ambassador

2025-05-01 09:12:39
QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Thursday with Ambassador of the sisterly State of Kuwait to Qatar HE Khaled Badr Al Mutairi.

The meeting addressed the two countries' cooperation relations.

