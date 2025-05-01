Nucleus Security Wins Prestigious SC Award For Best Vulnerability Management Solution

SARASOTA, Fla., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Security , the leader in unified vulnerability and exposure management, has been named the winner of the 2025 SC Trust Award for Best Vulnerability Management Solution. This recognition from SC Media underscores the Nucleus platform's ability to centralize, prioritize, and orchestrate vulnerability data at enterprise scale.

The SC Awards honor the most outstanding cybersecurity products, organizations, and professionals driving the industry forward. Nucleus' selection for this award reinforces its commitment to providing a scalable, risk-driven vulnerability management platform that empowers security teams to proactively protect their organizations.

"This recognition by SC Media is a testament to our relentless focus on solving real-world vulnerability and exposure management challenges for our customers," said Steve Carter, CEO and Co-founder of Nucleus Security. "There is a critical need in the industry for scalable and automated vulnerability management solutions. We're exceptionally proud of the Nucleus Security Platform and its ability to meet this demand."

Nucleus Security unifies asset, vulnerability, and threat data from over 160 sources into a single platform to break down silos, prioritize risks, and accelerate remediation efforts. Leveraging advanced automation and real-time threat intelligence, Nucleus enables organizations to rapidly improve their risk posture while simplifying federal compliance as the only FedRAMP® Moderate authorized vendor for vulnerability management. This unified, risk-based approach empowers enterprises and government agencies to manage, monitor, and respond to vulnerabilities at scale, transforming millions of daily security findings into actionable insights and faster risk mitigation.

For more information about Nucleus Security and its award-winning vulnerability and exposure management platform, visit

About Nucleus Security

Nucleus Security is the enterprise leader in unified vulnerability and exposure management enabling organizations to prioritize and mitigate vulnerabilities faster, at scale. Delivering unmatched time to value, Nucleus automatically unifies and organizes data from all your security and business tools into a single pane of glass. With powerful dynamic automations, teams can effectively automate their vulnerability management program. As a FedRAMP authorized vendor, Nucleus Security is transforming how enterprises, federal agencies and defense contractors secure their digital assets and networks.

To learn more about Nucleus Security for Government, please visit:

For more information about Nucleus Security and its services, please visit:

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Nucleus Security

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED