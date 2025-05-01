Mettel Recognized With Two Gold American Business Awards For SD-WAN Over Starlink And CX

MENAFN - PR Newswire) NEW YORK , May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a digital transformation and communications leader, has been honored with two Gold Stevie® Awards in the 23Annual American Business Award for its stellar SD-WAN over Starlink solution and its customer experience (CX) management excellence, respectively. This marks MetTel's eighth consecutive year of recognition in this prestigious program, underscoring its commitment to excellence and innovation in the telecommunication industry.

This year, MetTel's achievements were recognized in the following categories:

MetTel received the Gold Stevie for Telecommunications Service for its SD-WAN over Starlink solution, recognizing this breakthrough network connectivity solution that delivers superior performance, robust security, and simplified management for businesses of all sizes. By integrating Starlink's satellite technology with MetTel's SD-WAN capabilities, this innovative solution extends reliable connectivity to even the most remote locations, transforming operations for industries such as energy, mining, maritime, and government agencies where dependable connectivity is crucial for operational efficiency and safety. Hillary Evans, MetTel's Manager of Customer Experience (CX) Account Management and Contact Center teams, was awarded the Gold Stevie for Achievement in Management in Telecommunications for her exemplary leadership journey and significant industry impact. Beginning her career on the front lines of customer service and advancing to manage critical teams responsible for substantial revenue streams, Hillary has established herself as a telecommunications leader who champions both employee growth and client success. Her commitment to developing talent while maintaining the highest standards of service delivery has created a blueprint for management excellence in the telecommunications sector.

"We are very proud to receive these top American Business Awards," said Marshall Aronow, CEO of MetTel. "These awards showcase MetTel's technical superiority for leading the way in delivering SD-WAN over Starlink, as well as our excellence in customer experience with Hillary Evans' recognition for leadership in customer satisfaction."

The Stevie® American Business Awards are the world's premier business awards honoring the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide.

