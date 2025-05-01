Jamie Burgess Named Chair Of RSM US LLP Board Of Directors

CHICAGO, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RSM US LLP ("RSM") – the leading provider of assurance, tax and consulting services for the middle market – recently announced that Jamie Burgess will serve as chair of the RSM US LLP Board of Directors effective May 1, 2025, through November 30, 2026. Burgess succeeds Brandon Rucker, who has been named the firm's new enterprise assurance leader and member of the executive leadership team, also effective May 1.

"We are thrilled to announce Jamie Burgess as our new board chair," said Brandon Rucker , immediate past chair of the RSM US LLP Board of Directors. "Jamie's insights, experience and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to advance our leadership position as the compelling, digital and global firm serving the middle market. We are confident that under her guidance, the board will continue to uphold the highest standards of governance and further RSM's success."

Burgess was selected as the new board chair by a vote of the members of the board. She has served as a member of RSM US LLP's Board of Directors since December 2022.

"I am deeply honored to be selected as the chair of the RSM US LLP Board of Directors," said Burgess. "It is a privilege to serve in this role-especially at such a critical point in our firm's evolution as we advance our global strategy, embrace our digital future and navigate changing times. All while continuing to deliver on our commitment to excellence in serving our clients and our people."

Burgess also serves as RSM's risk consulting enterprise leader. In her role, she leads a team to help complex, global organizations manage risk and optimize value. Burgess has advised many organizations on business process improvement, focusing on aligning processes with technology, optimizing risk management, and driving efficiency and effectiveness for public and private companies.

She is a certified public accountant with more than 23 years of experience in the industry. Burgess received her Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance from Florida State University and her Master of Science in accounting and taxation from Florida Gulf Coast University.

About RSM US LLP

RSM empowers middle market companies worldwide to take charge of change. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth. Our unique middle market perspective makes RSM the natural choice for growth-oriented, internationally active organizations seeking relevant insights and tailored, innovative solutions for a complex and changing world. With a global reach spanning more than 120 countries, we instill confidence in a world of change by bringing the full power of RSM to make a lasting impact on our clients, colleagues and communities. For more information, visit rsmus , like us on Facebook , follow us on X and/or connect with us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE RSM US LLP

