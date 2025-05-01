403
Zeno Appoints Former H&K Leader As UK And Europe Chair
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON – Zeno Group has appointed Richard Millar to the newly created role of chair of Zeno UK and Europe, as part of the agency's plans to strengthen its European regional presence and capabilities.
Millar joins Zeno after 21 years at Hill & Knowlton, most recently as global president, a role he assumed in 2018. During his tenure at the agency – which last year became part of Burson after the merger with BCW – Millar had also been UK CEO. Earlier in his career, he was group marketing director for retailer Habitat, overseeing marketing communications across the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy.
In his new role at Zeno, Millar assumes strategic leadership responsibility for the agency's operations in the UK, France, and Germany, working at local market and regional levels.
He will work closely with the European leadership team – Zeno London MD Jo Patterson; Sarah Ogden , chief client officer for Europe; Zeno France MD Cendrine Seror; and Zeno Germany MD Sarah Jüttner – to ensure integration and connectivity across the firm, whose European clients include Lenovo and ServiceNow.
Millar will join Zeno's global leadership team, reporting to global CEO Barby Siegel, who said:“I have known Richard by reputation for many years, so to now call him a Zeno colleague is a strategically important step for us. Richard brings a rare combination of perspective, experience and wisdom that will deepen the work we are now doing and drive the innovation our clients need to stay ahead today and tomorrow.
“Above all, Richard well understands the unprecedented challenges our clients are facing in the current business and geopolitical environment, and the opportunity for us to reimagine modern communications for measurable client impact.”
Millar added:“Zeno has always stood out to me as an agency that leads with ambition, creativity, and a strong sense of purpose. They have built a dynamic, values-driven culture that enables big thinking and bold action with the speed and agility that clients expect. I am energised by the prospect of applying my years of diverse agency experience to help shape the next chapter of growth and innovation across Europe.”
