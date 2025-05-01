Revolutionary Cancer Support Nonprofit Cansup Emerges From Stealth To Launch $10M Campaign, Empowering Families Facing Cancer Nationwide

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Built on the belief that every patient deserves access to the best possible treatment options, CanSup is revolutionizing cancer support through. The nonprofit harnesses cutting-edge artificial intelligence, deep clinical expertise, and a commitment to health equity to break down the barriers that prevent too many families from accessing life-saving care.

"When you or a loved one is diagnosed with cancer, finding the right treatment can be overwhelming, confusing, and deeply isolating," said David Haselwood , Founder and Executive Director of CanSup. "We are here to change that. With the power of AI combined with over three decades of experience helping cancer patients, CanSup is giving patients the clarity, resources, and hope they need to fight back - and to survive."

The newly announced $10 million campaign will directly fund the expansion of CanSup's services, allowing the organization to reach thousands of additional families in need. Contributions will support advancements in clinical guidance technology, patient navigation services, and outreach initiatives that prioritize underserved communities.

Founded in 2023, CanSup has already demonstrated its transformative potential during its stealth development phase. Now, the organization is ready to scale nationwide, offering free, personalized support to every patient and family when they need it most.

CanSup is Cancer Support 2.0

For too long, cancer support has meant pamphlets, fragmented advice, and overwhelming choices with little real guidance. CanSup is changing that.

Blending the power of advanced AI with deep clinical expertise, CanSup offers families a smarter, faster, and more personalized way to navigate a diagnosis. Patients and caregivers receive customized support that connects them to cutting-edge treatments, clinical trials, second opinions, and vital resources - all tailored to their specific situation.

At the heart of CanSup's model is a simple but critical truth: understanding unlocks better options, and better options create better outcomes. By helping families truly understand their diagnosis, treatment landscape, and available opportunities, CanSup empowers them to make decisions that can profoundly change the course of their lives.

Unlike traditional patient advocacy, CanSup delivers real-time, AI-enhanced clinically-backed insights combined with decades of frontline experience navigating clinical trials, FDA approvals, and real-world patient outcomes. This next-generation approach doesn't just offer emotional support - it delivers actionable pathways to survival and hope.

CanSup is completely unbiased and focused solely on the patient and their family, relentlessly pursuing the best information, insights and options for the patients it serves. By prioritizing clarity, access, and equity, CanSup is breaking the old model wide open - and building a future where every patient has a real fighting chance.

How CanSup is Different



Smarter Tools, Not Just Support: Traditional nurse navigators and advocacy groups often provide emotional support and local referrals. CanSup goes further - offering families nationwide access to clinical trials, second opinions, and treatment options through AI-enhanced, patient-specific guidance.



Unbiased and Patient-Centered: CanSup is not tied to any hospital system, insurer, or provider network. Our only allegiance is to the patient, ensuring the very best opportunities are surfaced no matter where they are.

Free Access For Every Family: Whether patients are newly diagnosed, exploring trials, or facing complex decisions, CanSup provides support at no cost, removing financial barriers from the very first conversation.

Families who have worked with CanSup during its development phase have called the platform "life-changing," giving them clarity, confidence, and hope when they needed it most. Learn more at /testimonials .

Call to Action: Join the CanSup Mission

CanSup is launching a $10 million national capital campaign to expand its life-changing services to more families across the country. Every donation directly supports patients and caregivers who need help navigating their cancer journey.

Just one contribution can change everything for a family navigating the hardest time of their lives.

$5,000 – Fully supports one family through their entire cancer journey, ensuring they have access to specialists, treatment insights, clinical trial matching, and the knowledge they need to make the best decisions.

Thousands of families are facing this battle today. They shouldn't have to face it alone.

CanSup is calling on individuals, families, and philanthropic partners to help rewrite what's possible in cancer care. With your support, we can ensure that more patients don't just hear a diagnosis - they receive the clarity, options, and opportunities they need to fight back. Learn more or make a tax-deductible donation by visiting .

About CanSup

CanSup is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to revolutionizing cancer support through AI-driven, patient-centered guidance. Founded by David Haselwood, a biotech entrepreneur with 30+ years of experience in clinical trials, FDA approvals, and life sciences innovation, CanSup is breaking down the barriers that prevent patients from accessing life-saving treatments.

Through advanced AI, deep clinical intelligence, and a commitment to equitable cancer care, CanSup is ensuring that thousands of families nationwide have the knowledge, resources, and treatment opportunities they deserve.

Media Contact:

Rachel Goodlad

[email protected] | 832-704-2848

SOURCE CanSup