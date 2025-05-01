The Joint Chiropractic Ranks 37 On Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises List, Joins The 10+ Club

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "To be recognized as a long-standing brand on Entrepreneur's fastest-growing franchises list is a tremendous milestone for The Joint," said Sanjiv Razdan, president and CEO of The Joint Corp. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to an efficient operating and attractive economics model. It is a testament to our position as the nation's leading franchisor of chiropractic clinics and our ongoing role in redefining the delivery of chiropractic care across the country."

The fastest-growing ranking is based on the net total new franchise units added in the U.S. and Canada from July 2023 to July 2024, as verified by Entrepreneur magazine, with ties broken based on percentage growth.

The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services. For patients, that means no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT )

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT ) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 950 locations nationwide and more than 14 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. The brand is consistently named to Franchise Times' annual "Top 400" and "Fast & Serious" list of 40 smartest growing brands. Entrepreneur named The Joint "No. 1 in Chiropractic Services," and is regularly ranked on the publication's "Franchise 500," the "Fastest-Growing Franchises," the "Best of the Best" lists, as well as its "Top Franchise for Veterans" and "Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners." SUCCESS named the company as one of the "Top 50 Franchises" in 2024. The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit .

