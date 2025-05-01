Loretto Hospital Earns An 'A' In Patient Safety From The Leapfrog Group

New grade for spring 2025 is a national recognition for commitment to patient safety

CHICAGO, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Loretto Hospital earned an "A" Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit watchdog focused on patient safety. Leapfrog assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries and infections as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

"Our commitment to patient safety is paramount, and we are extremely proud of our 'A' grade," said Loretto Hospital President and CEO Tesa Anewishki.

The "A" Hospital Safety Grade is the latest recognition Loretto Hospital has received from The Leapfrog Group. In December 2024, Loretto Hospital was named a Top Teaching Hospital by Leapfrog, placing the hospital among an elite group of healthcare institutions nationwide, including Northwestern Memorial Hospital, University of Chicago Medical Center and Rush University Medical Center.

"This recognition speaks to the high quality of care provided by Loretto Hospital, a designated safety net health care facility," Anewishki continued. "We know that the antidotes for communities in crisis are access and investment. This is why Loretto Hospital is committed to removing barriers to comprehensive care to improve patient outcomes and quality of life."

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade stands as the only hospital ratings program focused solely on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day in the United States. This program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

"Achieving an 'A' Hospital Safety Grade reflects enormous dedication to patient safety," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "I extend my congratulations to Loretto Hospital, its leadership, clinicians, staff and volunteers for creating a culture where patients come first."

To explore Loretto Hospital's full grade details and to find valuable tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade .

About Loretto Hospital

Loretto Hospital is a community hospital that serves over 33,000 patients each year from Chicago's Austin and surrounding communities. As a not-for-profit community-focused healthcare provider, Loretto offers its community a unique patient-centered healthcare delivery system that promotes general wellness and education. The hospital staff are committed to providing the best possible medical care in a holistic, safe and comfortable resident environment. By empowering patients with knowledge and resources, Loretto Hospital strives to cultivate a culture of proactive medical management within the community, with the goal of increasing the quality of life for patients and community residents.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade , Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections. Connect with The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram and stay informed through The Leapfrog Group newsletter.

Media Contact:

Laura Bissett, myWHY Agency

[email protected]

312-291-1099

SOURCE Loretto Hospital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED