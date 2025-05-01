Nomis Power Unveils Major Advancement In Next-Gen Sic Planar Mosfets

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In less than 8 months since its last product release, NoMIS Power has delivered a significant performance leap in its 1.2 kV planar SiC MOSFETs achieving aThe combination of low Ron,sp and ameans NoMIS' next-gen devices can support higher-frequency switching with lower input capacitance and increased reliability margins.

While these new SiC MOSFETs deliver up to a 16% reduction in Ron,sp compared to the previous generation, they are fabricated using the same underlying process baseline . The result is a direct performance upgrade that empowers system designers to extract more efficiency and power density from existing footprints.

NoMIS Power's breakthrough also allows engineers to operate gate drivers at either +18 V or +20 V gate-to-source voltage (Vgs) with near-identical performance - eliminating the penalty associated with lower Vgs operation (Figure 1). As a result, NoMIS SiC MOSFETs remove the need for gate driver redesign in existing applications, simplifying integration into legacy power electronics platforms while accelerating the transition to SiC.

"These new planar SiC MOSFETs push us further ahead of the curve," said Dr. Seung Yup Jang, VP Head of SiC Device Development at NoMIS Power. "We're not just improving benchmarks-we're removing barriers to SiC adoption by giving system designers more flexibility, better performance, and greater confidence."

The result is a new generation of NoMIS SiC MOSFETs that stands shoulder-to-shoulder with top-tier global offerings-delivering world-class performance and reliability while enabling simplified system upgrades.

This breakthrough will be showcased alongside NoMIS Power's high-voltage SiC capabilities and custom design services at PCIM Europe 2025 in Nuremberg, Germany, May 6–8, Hall 4, Booth 131 .

About NoMIS Power

NoMIS Power designs and develops novel power semiconductor devices and power packaging architectures to enable innovative power semiconductor and power packaging solutions for the global power electronics markets. Established in 2020, NoMIS Power is a spinout of the University at Albany's College of Nanotechnology, Science, and Engineering.

