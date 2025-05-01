WATER WINGS SWIM SCHOOL LAUNCHES NATIONAL FRANCHISE PROGRAM

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded in 2003 by a husband-and-wife team with expertise in swim school management, child psychology and water safety, Water Wings has grown into a trusted name with 13 corporate locations across multiple states. Now, with the backing of Unleashed Brands, providing safe, fun and enriching environments to help kids learn, play and grow, the brand is poised to expand its reach and bring life-saving swim instruction to communities across the country.

"The launch of the Water Wings Swim School franchise program marks an important milestone in expanding access to high-quality swim education across the country," said Josh Wall, Chief Operating Officer of Unleashed Brands. "With more than 20 years of experience, Water Wings offers a proven model that meets the urgent need for early swim instruction. Combined with our ability to build efficiently in today's cost-conscious environment, we're well-positioned to scale and bring these critical skills to more families nationwide."

The demand for swim instruction is on the rise among U.S. families. According to a recent Unleashed Brands Parent Sentiment Survey (April 2025), 34% of parents indicated they plan to invest in swim lessons for their child over the next year. Interest is even stronger among parents of younger children, with 46% of parents with kids ages 2–5 and 39% of parents with kids ages 6–9 planning to invest in swim instruction.

May is National Water Safety Month-a timely reminder of the vital importance of teaching swim skills. Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death among young children, making the need for high-quality swim instruction both urgent and impactful. With fewer than 1,000 swim schools currently operating in the U.S., the $1.2 billion global swim school franchise market is growing fast-projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2030 with a 5.6% CAGR.

Water Wings offers a lower buildout cost than many swim school franchises, making it a more accessible opportunity for entrepreneurs. With a proven model, comprehensive training and flexible ownership, including remote management, franchisees are set up for success from day one. Diverse revenue streams such as swim camps, clinics, baby pool time and recreational swim teams create year-round business opportunities. The total initial investment range to open a Water Wings Swim School is $994,400 - $1,424,550.

Water Wings is actively seeking franchisees with passion for community impact, leadership and business growth. Key expansion markets include Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

Unleashed Brands encompasses more than 1,300 open and operating franchise locations of category-leading brands Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym, Sylvan Learning , Snapology , XP League , Class 101 , Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School .

To learn more about the Water Wings franchise opportunity, please visit waterwingsfranchising .

About Water Wings

Founded in 2003, Water Wings Swim School provides year-round swim instruction for children and adults in a safe, fun and engaging environment. With programs for all ages and skill levels, Water Wings offers group and private lessons, recreational swim teams, baby pool time, swim camps and more. Currently operating indoor facilities across Nevada, California, Idaho and Texas, Water Wings is dedicated to teaching lifesaving swim skills and fostering a lifelong love for swimming. For more information, visit WaterWingsSwimSchool .

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym , Sylvan Learning , Snapology , XP League , Class 101 , Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School . The platform was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every child by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them reach their full potential. For more information, visit UnleashedBrands .

