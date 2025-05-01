Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Breaking April 2025 Sales
|
|
Apr-25
|
Apr-24
|
% Chg
|
2025 YTD
|
2024 YTD
|
% Chg
|
Hyundai
|
81,503
|
68,603
|
+19 %
|
285,057
|
253,407
|
+12 %
|
April Product and Corporate Activities
-
Hyundai Launches Customer Assurance to Maintain Current Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price: Hyundai Motor America launched the Customer Assurance program in response to dynamic market conditions and the potential impact of tariffs on the automotive industry. This unique initiative reinforces Hyundai's long-standing commitment to supporting American consumers and safeguarding affordability.
All-New 2026 Hyundai Palisade SUV Makes "Bigger, Better, Further" Debut at the New York International Auto Show: Hyundai's all-new 2026 Palisade three-row SUV made its North American debut at the New York International Auto Show. This new-generation flagship builds on the momentum of the outgoing generation, which enjoyed its best-ever sales year in 2024 – up 23 percent year-over-year.
Adventure-ready 2026 Hyundai Palisade XRT PRO Blazes its Own Trail to the New York International Auto Show: Hyundai revealed the all-new 2026 Palisade XRT PRO at the New York International Auto Show. This global introduction of Hyundai's first XRT PRO model means that Palisade is ready no matter where your next family adventure takes you.
All-New IONIQ 9 Awarded 2025 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX: The all-new Hyundai IONIQ 9 has been selected as 2025 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX list by WardsAuto . The award evaluates vehicles on a variety of aspects that shape the user's experience inside the vehicle including, design and aesthetics, comfort, materials, fit-and-finish, connectivity and infotainment.
Hyundai Most Awarded Brand in 2025 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars List by U.S. News and World Report: Hyundai has retained three titles in U.S. News & World Report's 2025 Best Hybrid & Electric Cars awards and is the most awarded brand overall . The IONIQ 5 won Best Electric SUV, IONIQ 6 Best Electric Car, and Tucson Hybrid Best Hybrid SUV.
Hyundai INSTER Hailed as 2025 World Electric Vehicle: Hyundai INSTER has been honored with the title of 2025 World Electric Vehicle . This prestigious accolade was announced at the 2025 World Car Awards ceremony during the New York International Auto Show.
Hyundai Motor Company Announces Leadership Appointments: Hyundai Motor Company Office of the CEO announced three key leadership appointments , reinforcing its commitment to strategic growth, global engagement, and operational excellence.
Former U.S. Congressman Drew Ferguson Appointed Head of Hyundai Motor Group Washington, D.C. Office: Hyundai Motor Group announced Drew Ferguson has joined Hyundai Motor Group's Washington, D.C. office as Senior Vice President of Government Affairs.
Hyundai Motor Wins Six Awards at 2025 Red Dot Awards: Hyundai Motor Company has secured six honors at the 2025 Red Dot Award : Product Design competition. The honorees included the IONIQ 9, the all-new Palisade, Smart Taxi Indicator, Global EV Home Charger, E-pit Ultra-Fast Charger, and Pixel Safety Hammer & Cutter.
Hyundai Hope on Wheels Commemorates 27th Anniversary with $27 Million Donation to Pediatric Cancer Research: Hyundai Hope on Wheels®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its more than 850 U.S. dealers, has awarded $27 million in research and programmatic grants to medical institutions nationwide. Since its founding in 1998, the organization has donated a total of $277 million and helped more than 25,000 children in their fight against cancer.
Model Total Sales
|
Vehicles
|
Apr-25
|
Apr-24
|
% Chg
|
2025 YTD
|
2024 YTD
|
% Chg
|
Elantra
|
13,125
|
10,102
|
+30 %
|
46,615
|
36,962
|
+26 %
|
Ioniq 5
|
3,411
|
3,702
|
-8 %
|
12,022
|
10,524
|
+14 %
|
Ioniq 6
|
1,106
|
1,253
|
-12 %
|
4,424
|
4,899
|
-10 %
|
Kona
|
7,914
|
8,273
|
-4 %
|
24,932
|
31,327
|
-20 %
|
Nexo
|
1
|
13
|
-92 %
|
1
|
64
|
-98 %
|
Palisade
|
10,502
|
9,142
|
+15 %
|
36,737
|
34,397
|
+7 %
|
Santa Cruz
|
2,494
|
2,956
|
-16 %
|
9,142
|
11,373
|
-20 %
|
Santa Fe
|
12,417
|
9,728
|
+28 %
|
43,818
|
35,822
|
+22 %
|
Sonata
|
6,012
|
5,348
|
+12 %
|
21,809
|
18,512
|
+18 %
|
Tucson
|
22,054
|
15,685
|
+41 %
|
77,027
|
61,194
|
+26 %
|
Venue
|
2,467
|
2,401
|
+3 %
|
8,530
|
8,333
|
+2 %
|
Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report . For more information, visit .
Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok
