Redwood Logistics Names Thomas Deakins As Executive Vice President Of Alliances

CHICAGO, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest growing fourth-party logistics (4PL) providers in North America, today introduced Thomas Deakins as the company's Executive Vice President of Alliances. In his role, Deakins brings his expertise in supply chain technology and executing on world-class partner ecosystems to shape and lead Redwood's broader strategy across industry partnerships, technology providers and client innovation initiatives.

Deakins' leadership will be instrumental as Redwood strengthens its role as the expert link between clients, broader supply chain technology solutions, and consulting partners. Redwood's modern 4PL platform has positioned the company at the epicenter of growth in the industry, leading to an array of opportunities to bolster existing partnerships and explore new alliance initiatives.

“Redwood has emerged as the leader in supply chain management and supply chain technology innovation,” said Deakins.“With strong client relationships, a technology-driven approach and an extensive partner network, Redwood has become the expert in technology driven change in an industry that's long been slow to adapt. Over the years, I've watched Redwood's progress, and now I'm excited to help shape the future of the company and the industry.”

Redwood has evolved as a modern 4PL by meeting the growing demand for better orchestration across supply chain technology and logistics execution. Using RedwoodConnectTM, Redwood's proprietary iPaaS solution for logistics, Redwood bridges the gap between physical and digital supply chains, creating a cohesive and adaptable ecosystem that benefits shippers and carriers. By appointing Deakins as EVP of Alliances, Redwood is advancing its channel partnership expansion and strengthening platform integrations. This strategic move underscores Redwood's commitment to growing our network and delivering agile, innovative solutions to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the logistics industry.

“Thomas brings a rare combination of strategic vision, deep industry connectivity and real-world execution,” said John Rattay, Chief Commercial Officer, Redwood.“He's done it all, from product and customer management to building large-scale alliance programs. He understands how to drive value at the intersection of technology and supply chain strategy. With his expertise, Redwood will continue to bring new and relevant solutions to our customers.”

Deakins has held significant leadership positions at Oracle, MercuryGate, Trimble-TMW Systems and project44, where he established and managed a global alliance program involving over 100 technology and consulting partnerships. His most recent role was as Managing Director at the University of Tennessee's Global Supply Chain Institute, where his team managed over 80 corporate partnerships. Deakins also serves as Adjunct Professor teaching in the Department of Supply Chain Management in the Haslam College of Business with an emphasis on teaching Supply Chain Management technology courses and developing the next generation of supply chain practitioners.

As supply networks face increasing volatility from factors like shifting tariffs and geopolitical tensions, connecting customers with specialized platforms has become more critical than ever for Redwood. Our focus on partnerships and connectivity will be a cornerstone in ensuring the uninterrupted flow of logistics data and enabling smarter, more informed freight decisions.

