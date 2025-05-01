AAA® Updates Consumer And Employment Arbitration Rules

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Comprehensive updates reflect public feedback, technological advances, and the AAA's ongoing commitment to fairness, efficiency, and accessibility.

NEW YORK, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Arbitration Association ® (AAA), the global leader in alternative dispute resolution (ADR), today announced revisions to its Consumer Arbitration Rules and Mediation Procedures and its Employment/Workplace Arbitration Rules and Mediation Procedures . The comprehensive updates made to both rule sets reflect input from stakeholders across sectors, evolving best practices, and advances in technology.

The AAA shared its proposed rule changes for public comment. This open process informed the final updates and underscores the organization's commitment to transparency and continuous improvement.

“These rule changes reflect our ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards in ADR practice,” said Bridget McCormack, president and CEO of the AAA.“We listened carefully to legal professionals, businesses, and advocacy organizations involved in consumer and employment matters, and revised our rules with their input front and center. The final rule sets advance fairness, embrace innovation, and provide procedures that meet the evolving needs of the people and industries we serve.”

The updates are anchored in the AAA's values of fairness, efficiency, and transparency in arbitration. They provide a more streamlined process that reduces time and cost, with clearer language and more explicitly defined responsibilities for all parties.

Consumer Arbitration Rules and Mediation Procedures

The revised Consumer Arbitration Rules offer a more intuitive structure and user-friendly experience. Notable updates include:



Default use of virtual hearings, aligning with the widespread shift to online proceedings, though in-person hearings remain available if requested by the parties or arbitrator

Reworked rules regarding information exchange to help ensure that a party can fairly present their claims and defenses New rule addressing appeals where the contract specifies an appeal process

The Consumer Mediation Procedures, newly launched as of April 1, are now integrated into the rules. These procedures are designed to increase the accessibility and cost-effectiveness of mediation, offering consumers and businesses a streamlined path to resolution.

“These updates are designed to make the consumer arbitration process more intuitive, efficient, and accessible,” said Adam Shoneck, vice president of the AAA.“We've clarified key areas and updated others to reflect better the evolving needs of the industries and people we serve while maintaining the fundamental fairness at the core of our rules.”

Employment/Workplace Arbitration Rules and Mediation Procedures

The renamed Employment/Workplace Arbitration Rules now cover a broader range of disputes, including those arising from independent contractor relationships and other nontraditional work arrangements. Key updates include:



Clearer case administration standards

Stronger authority for arbitrators to manage the process and resolve preliminary issues

Emphasis on fair and efficient information exchange Reinforcement of parties' ability to present their case fully and fairly

“Our goal was to reflect the realities of today's work environments and provide a fair, flexible process for resolving workplace and work-related disputes,” said Charles Dorsey, vice president of the AAA.“These revisions strengthen protections for all parties while streamlining processes and improving efficiency.”

