Florida Teen Blake Kornhaber Bridges The Tech Gap Between Generations With Free AI Guide For Seniors

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Blake Kornhaber, a junior at Saint Andrew's School in Boca Raton, is helping older adults across Florida access, understand, and benefit from AI technologies with AI Made Easy . The free, user-friendly e-book introduces seniors to practical, everyday uses of AI technology-and it's already made its way into 150 public libraries across the state.

While volunteering at Sonata Assisted Living Home, Kornhaber saw firsthand how today's rapid tech evolution was leaving many older adults behind.“Meeting and talking to older adults, I learned that the gap between generations was wider than I thought,” said Kornhaber.“I wanted to find a creative and meaningful way to bridge that divide.”

In December 2024, Kornhaber began researching best practices, writing content, and designing the e-book himself. He compiled real-life examples of how AI can assist with everything from writing emails to scheduling reminders to brainstorming birthday gift ideas. Once his e-book was complete, he distributed it to every public library listed on Florida's Department of State website. Within just one day, Kornhaber received dozens of positive responses thanking him and praising his initiative.

“Thank you for taking the initiative to create something that can help others, especially older adults, better understand and engage with AI,” one librarian wrote. Another shared,“It's wonderful to see young people like yourself taking such a proactive role in empowering others with knowledge.”

Reflecting on the successful launch, Kornhaber shared“It is so fulfilling to help make a difference in the lives of older adults. I have such a close relationship with my grandparents, and seeing their faces light up upon reading my e-Book made me feel as though I actually taught people something new.” Kornhaber hopes to continue spreading knowledge on AI integration to older adults across the nation.

For more information about AI Made Easy or to access the e-book, please visit or follow @ai_made_easy_ebook on Instagram.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

What Readers Are Saying

“This is awesome-very cool and so needed.” – Brittany, Sonata Assisted Living Home.

“I loved your e-book and will share it” – Lee, Indian Rocks Beach Library

“This is a great resource for older patrons who wish to learn more about useful technology such as AI.” – Valerie, East Lake Community Library

“Your e-book aligns with our efforts to teach an AI class at the library. We're excited to share your resource as an additional tool for our participants and patrons.” – Sydney, Destin Library

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About Blake Kornhaber

Blake Kornhaber is a junior at Saint Andrew's School in Boca Raton, where he takes pride in both academics and leadership. He is a member of the Cum Laude Society and has been recognized as a Distinguished Scholar by his school. Next year he will serve as Vice President of Model UN and Senior Class Representative. A passionate aspiring entrepreneur, Kornhaber has participated in programs like the Network For Teaching Entrepreneurship and South Florida's Young Entrepreneurs Academy, where he developed Rapid Rescue, a discreet emergency alert device for older adults. His work consistently reflects a commitment to bridging generational gaps through innovation. Kornhaber hopes to study business in college and continue helping others through leadership and education.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Media Contact

Blake Kornhaber

AI Made Easy

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.