Amit Shah Vows Revenge For Pahalgam Attack Warns Terrorists, 'Chun Chun Ke...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday in his first public speech on the Pahalgam terror attack, vowed revenge and warned the terrorists, 'har vyakti ko chun chun kar jawab bhi milega, jawab bhi liya jaega' (every single terrorist will be sought after and punished).

In his first public remarks following the Pahalgam, Shah said:“The fight is not yet over. They (terrorists) should not think that after killing our 27 people they have won the war," he said, speaking at an event in Assam.

At the event Amit Shah said,“Today, I want to tell the public that we have been fighting strongly on the policy of zero tolerance against those who have been running terrorism in Kashmir since the 90s.”

"Today, they (terrorists) should not think that they have won the battle by taking the lives of our citizens. I want to tell all those who spread terror that this is not the end of the battle; every person will be given a befitting reply." Shah added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah further said,“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have given a strong reply to everything, be it the North East, the areas of Left Wing Extremism or the shadow of terrorism in Kashmir. If someone thinks that by carrying out a cowardly attack, it is their big victory, then understand that this is the Narendra Modi government, no one will be spared. It is our resolve to uproot terrorism from every inch of this country...”

Amit Shah said,“I want to reiterate the resolve that until terrorism is eradicated, our fight will continue and those who have committed it will certainly be given appropriate punishment.”

The Union Home Minister had rushed to Srinagar immediately following the terror attack on tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22. He met the grieving families on April 23 and offered his condolences. He laid wreaths on the victims' bodies and vowed that the "culprits of this dastardly terror attack will not be spared".

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first remarks post the terror attack at a public event in Bihar's Madhubani, issued a similar warning.“We will go to the ends of the earth to find the perpetrators," PM Modi had said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also vowed a“loud and clear" response to the Pahalgam terror attack when he spoke to the press a day after the attack unfolded.