Actor Silambarasan Tells Virat Kohli: You Are A Lion!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 1 (IANS) One of Tamil cinema's popular stars Silambarasan has told Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, that he was indeed a lion!

Taking to his timeline on X, Silambarasan, quoting a clip in which Virat Kohli is seen talking about the track he was listening to on loop mode at present, wrote, "Nee singam dhan @imVkohli" (You are a lion Virat Kohli!).

In the RCB tweet that Silambarasan had quoted, Virat Kohli was asked which song he was listening to on loop right now. Responding to the question, Virat Kohli, who was seen repeating the question, 'Most favourite right now?' said, "You'll be shocked! 'Nee Singam Dhan'(You are a lion)."

The Tamil song 'Nee Singam Dhan', which Kohli had named, features in a Tamil film called 'Pathu Thala', in which Silambarasan aka Simbu played the lead. In fact, the song was picturised on Simbu. The song, sung by Sid Sriram, was set to tune by A R Rahman.

What is interesting to note is that when A R Rahman was recently asked which song of his he would sing for Dhoni, he said the very same number, 'Nee Singam Dhan' and sang the number for Dhoni during one of the inaugural functions of an IPL match held recently.

The song, the first few lines of which when translated loosely mean, 'He is one who takes the battlefield, as his entire village watches. He sees pain and bears it for his troops to live with a smile. When several elephants join together in an attempt to bring down your name, you stand as a lion!'

The lyrics for the hit number have been penned by Vivek. Interestingly, several non Tamil speaking music lovers have been checking out the song on YouTube as soon as Virat Kohli named it as his current favourite.