Strider Cup World Championship To Bring Tots From Around The World To Salt Lake City

This unforgettable event allows young kids to make international friends and bond over a shared love of bikes. With a passionate global community of riders and their families in attendance, it will be an epic day from start to finish!

This event features the highest-level national Strider sanctioned races, which give children a chance to put their Strider Balance Bike skills to the test in Sprint and Adventure-Cross Stage Races. It's an amazing opportunity for pre-k kids to ditch the dreaded training wheels, build self-confidence, and enjoy the thrill of racing while hundreds of families cheer them on.

All events will take place at The Gallivan Center and will feature even more exciting fun like food trucks, swag bags, and cheer stations to make the day memorable.

STRIDER CUP WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP:

DATE: September 20th, 2025

TIME: 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM (MST)

LOCATION: The Gallivan Center, 50 E 200 S, Salt Lake City, Utah

Event Details:

CONTACT:

Andrew Luftglass, Strider Bikes Public Relations Specialist via PR Volt

[email protected] | 973-495-8420 |

ABOUT STRIDER SPORTS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Strider began with a father's passion for riding anything on two wheels and a need to share it with his son.

Ryan, being an expert level rider, started teaching Bode how to ride his bike. Simple... right? However, frustration soon followed when there was no tool that fit the job. This frustration was the foundation of Strider. Soon, Ryan's wheels started turning on how to make riding simple and fun to learn for his son. As he broke down the "basics" of riding he was reminded of the number one factor to riding a bike: balance.

Founded in 2007, in Rapid City, South Dakota, Strider Bikes has sold more than 4 million bikes and is distributed in more than 75 countries. Visit , Instagram , Facebook , or YouTube .

