Tickets Are Now On Sale For The 15Th Annual Hollywood Fringe Festival

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With tickets on sale now, there are hundreds of opportunities to see live performances. Audiences can explore shows by category, tags, dates, venues, and more at hollywoodfringe/shows , by schedule at hollywoodfringe/schedule , or via the Hollywood Fringe Festival mobile app. Ticket prices are set by artists as part of the Fringe's mission to empower creators to act as their own producers, with the average ticket costing $15.

Now more than ever, entertainment in Los Angeles is necessary, providing levity in dark times, a platform to discuss important topics, and preserving the spirit of the city itself. With tickets available for live, in-person audiences, and all shows will have the option to additionally present their work via livestream, providing the opportunity to see and enjoy affordable theater to Los Angeles residents and beyond.

Further supporting the arts community, the Hollywood Fringe Scholarship Program works to expand and diversify the pool of artists producing work at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Since 2016, the program has funded works by 101 producing teams. This year, HFF was able to fund 15 artists, an impressive jump from the previous year's 10 recipients.

Beyond the shows, festival organizers encourage audiences to spend time at Fringe HQ , the community hub of the festival. Located at Ovation Hollywood for the second year in a row, Fringe HQ features an in-person Box Office, Merch Shop, and special events including Fringe Cabaret, Discover Fringe Arts Industry events, mixers, and more.

"After last year's record-breaking ticket sales, we are eager to launch our 15th anniversary season. The secret is out! Local audiences are embracing the festival and the artists who participate. I can't wait to see the stories that will be shared this year!" says Hollywood Fringe Festival's Co-Executive Director, Lois Neville.

Previews will run from June 5-10 , followed by an Opening Night Party on June 11 . The official festival will run from June 12-29 , followed by an Awards Ceremony on June 30 .

Overwhelmed with choices? Email [email protected] or stop by the Fringe HQ for help deciding among the hundreds of productions available to you this June.

Key Dates for 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival:

May 1: Tickets go on sale

June 5-10: Previews

June 11: Opening Night Party

June 12-29: 15th Annual Hollywood Fringe Festival

June 30: Awards Ceremony

ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD FRINGE FESTIVAL

The Hollywood Fringe Festival is an annual, open-access, community-derived event celebrating freedom of expression and collaboration in the performing arts community.

Participation in the Hollywood Fringe is completely open and uncensored. This free-for-all approach underlines the festival's mission to be a platform for artists without the barrier of a curating body. By opening the gates to anyone with a vision, the festival can exhibit the most diverse and cutting-edge points-of-view the world has to offer. Additionally, by creating an environment where artists must self-produce their work, the Fringe motivates its participants to cultivate a spirit of entrepreneurialism in the arts.

Learn more about the festival on HollywoodFringe

Press Inquiries:

Hijinx Arts | [email protected] | 323.204.7246

