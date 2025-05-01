Barkergilmore Issues 2025 In-House Counsel Compensation Report

MENAFN - PR Newswire) According to the firm's Managing Partner, John Gilmore, "This year's compensation survey of nearly 3,000 professionals reflects a modest compensation increase for all in-house counsel positions over the prior year, as well as some interesting insights into market dynamics. Notably, the 2025 increase in pay was lower than the 4.4% bump in 2024, which may account for nearly 60% of in-house counsel respondents who indicated an interest in seeking new opportunities in the coming year, mainly for better compensation and benefits."

Mr. Gilmore noted that 39% of respondents were either "very" or "somewhat" concerned about job security. "Given the essential role of the legal function at most companies, and because our research was conducted before major disruption related to government restructuring or financial market volatility, we are somewhat surprised at this level of concern among in-house counsel."

Although the compensation gender gap widened a bit, to 5.4% in 2024 from 4.3% in 2023, Mr. Gilmore said, "BarkerGilmore's placements in 2024 and first quarter 2025 have resulted in female General Counsel candidates matching and sometimes exceeding the compensation packages of their male counterparts, depending on experience."

Highlights of BarkerGilmore's Report include:

In-house counsel salaries increased by 2.8% in 2025, a decline from 4.4% in 2024. Increases for individual in-house positions were General Counsel (2.5%), Managing Counsel (3.0%), and Senior Counsel (2.9%).

Cash bonuses were paid at 93% of their target, relatively unchanged from the prior year. General Counsel were paid 88% of their target, while both Managing Counsel and Senior Counsel were paid 95%.

Public company General Counsel compensation far outpaced other types of organizations. Top compensation at public companies was greater than $4.5 million, compared with $3.3 million at privately owned, $2.8 million at Private Equity-backed portfolio companies, and $2.0 million at non-profit organizations.

Public company compensation varied widely based on the in-house legal role. Compared to top compensation for public company General Counsel, which exceeds $4.5 million, top pay was significantly lower for Managing Counsel at $979,000, and for Senior Counsel at $528,000.

Most in-house counsel report their performance is often resource constrained. 81% said their performance was either sometimes or always affected by lack of resources or staffing. Despite the work environment, 65% reported they were satisfied with their current work / life balance.

A significant portion of all in-house counsel have been in their current positions for 5 years or less. Only 13% of General Counsel, 11% of Managing Counsel, and 12% of Senior Counsel have 10 or more years of experience in their current positions.

To gain access to the complete report, download BarkerGilmore's 2025 In-House Counsel Compensation Report.

Contact:

Gordon G. Andrew

Highlander Consulting

(609) 987-0200

SOURCE BarkerGilmore LLC