Thinknow And Emporia Research Partner To Launch First Self-Serve B2B Research Solution To Reach Latino-Owned Businesses

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Leveraging Emporia's robust B2B technology platform and ThinkNow's extensive cultural expertise, this partnership equips brands, agencies, and institutions to efficiently conduct qualitative and quantitative research with one of the fastest-growing and most influential economic segments in the Americas."This partnership fills a critical gap in the market," said Mario X. Carrasco, Co-Founder and Principal of ThinkNow. "Latino-owned businesses are growing at more than twice the rate of non-Latino businesses in the U.S., yet they remain largely invisible in B2B research. Emporia delivers the infrastructure, and ThinkNow brings the cultural fluency. Together, we're making it easier for organizations to listen, learn, and develop solutions that truly reflect the needs of this thriving audience."

The partnership leverages Emporia's mrxCore platform, which sits atop more than 800 million professional and firmographic records, and integrates advanced audience selection, AI-powered survey tools, and automated participant engagement. With the addition of ThinkNow's multicultural audience frameworks, the platform is now purpose-built to reach and engage diverse business audiences.

"At Emporia, we've always focused on building the best tools for B2B research," said Jake Roeland, Co-Founder of Emporia Research. "Partnering with ThinkNow allows us to apply that power to a critical mission, ensuring that Latino voices are represented in strategic business decisions. We're excited to work with a team that understands the importance of data equity and brings years of credibility to this space."

The ThinkNow Emporia B2B solution is now available for brands, agencies, and institutions looking to better understand Latino decision-makers across markets and borders. Learn more at .

About ThinkNow

ThinkNow is an award-winning, minority-owned insights agency that helps companies and government agencies connect with diverse and hard-to-reach audiences. Leveraging its proprietary multicultural panel, thought leadership, and innovative products like ThinkNow Synthetic and ThinkNow Audiences, the company delivers actionable insights that drive growth and foster inclusion. Discover more at thinknow .

About Emporia Research

Emporia is a self-service B2B data collection and audience engagement platform built for modern researchers. With tools spanning quant, qual, targeting, and incentive management, Emporia empowers clients to reach, engage, and learn from professionals across industries with speed and simplicity. To learn more visit: emporiaresearch

