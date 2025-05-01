NCMA Launches Working Group To Advance Federal Acquisition Efficiency

RESTON, Va., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Contract Management Association (NCMA) today announced the launch of its Acquisition Efficiency Working Group, a new initiative designed to deliver practical, data-driven recommendations that support acquisition reform efforts across government. The Working Group brings together thought leaders from both government and industry to advance key priorities such as regulatory streamlining, workforce empowerment, and outcome-focused agility.

The Working Group is being chaired by NCMA Board Member Wes Bennett, Vice President of Contracts at Booz Allen Hamilton. With deep expertise in both government contracting and federal government, Mr. Bennett brings a unique and valuable perspective to the Working Group. His leadership ensures a strong focus on mission-driven outcomes, cross-sector collaboration, and practical strategies for acquisition reform.

Wes will be joined by Soraya Correa, President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Industries for the Blind, who will serve as Vice Chair. Ms. Correa is an expert in federal contracting and program management and is well known for her innovative and transformational initiatives in acquisitions management.

This effort complements NCMA's journey to equip the acquisition community for change. Central to that mission is the Contract Management Standard® (CMSTM)-the only approved and globally recognized standard for the profession, which continues to see growing adoption across sectors and geographies. CMS is the foundation for the highly anticipated global version of the standard set to be completed in June 2025.

Focused on developing training strategies that promote cultural transformation within the acquisition workforce, NCMA continues to expand its certificate and educational programs to support a more efficient, cross-functional practice. Through workshops and initiatives that engage professionals across all roles in the acquisition lifecycle, NCMA fosters collaboration and shared learning. Groundbreaking events like NCMA Nexus ( ) further that mission by bringing together diverse perspectives to address common challenges and explore new approaches.

"The Acquisition Efficiency Working Group builds on work started years ago," said NCMA CEO Kraig Conrad. "We will continue to support acquisition leaders and innovators with research, data, and workshopping spaces to co-create practical, forward-looking solutions."

National Contract Management Association (NCMA) – – is a thriving community of over 100,000 contract management professionals globally. Dedicated to fostering a globally recognized contract management profession and strengthening its connections with related acquisition communities, NCMA serves a diverse membership spanning both the public and private sectors. Through its steadfast commitment to facilitating the growth, advancement, and impact of practitioners, NCMA provides a platform for the open exchange of ideas in neutral forums, driving innovation and excellence in contract management.

