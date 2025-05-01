Industry Veterans Amy Fenton And Paul Forgue Named Co-Presidents Of Marketcast

MarketCast Taps Internal Leaders to Shape What's Next for Brands Looking to Maximize the Impact of their Advertising

CULVER CITY, Calif., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketCast, a leading technology and data-enabled market research and analytics firm, announced today that seasoned industry leaders Amy Fenton and Paul Forgue have been appointed Co-Presidents to lead the company into its next chapter. Together, they will focus on accelerating MarketCast's product innovation and delivering faster, smarter, AI-powered research solutions to clients, including some of the world's top brands and advertisers.

Research industry veteran, Amy Fenton

MarketCast, Paul Forgue, named Co-President

Fenton, a well-established authority in advertising and brand research, has been instrumental in MarketCast's transformation since stepping in as Chief Analytics and Operations Officer in 2022. With a track record for execution, Fenton has helped elevate how MarketCast delivers research insights and value to its clients. Prior to MarketCast, she held senior leadership roles at Nielsen, Kantar, and IPSOS, and currently sits on the board of the Advertising Research Foundation (ARF).

For his part, Forgue, who joined MarketCast as Chief Financial Officer in 2024, brings deep financial expertise, operational excellence and a strong track record for growing businesses across multiple industries. During his tenure at MarketCast, Forgue has driven efforts to modernize the company's business intelligence systems, improve operational efficiency, and support the business through a period of transformative growth.

"Amy and Paul bring the ideal mix of technology and advertising expertise, financial acumen, and leadership to guide MarketCast's next chapter," said Ahmed Wahla, Partner with Kohlberg, MarketCast's lead financial investor. "Together, they'll accelerate our technology roadmap, delivering data-driven solutions that help our clients thrive and win in a rapidly evolving, and often complicated media landscape."

MarketCast has evolved over the past few years from a boutique custom research firm into a leading technology and data-enabled insights and analytics company. Today, MarketCast provides AI-powered advertising research to more than 80 percent of the top U.S. advertisers. Its Brand Effect platform is the gold standard for measuring ad breakthrough, while its brand research and data science capabilities are trusted by the world's most influential marketers to guide creative, media, and brand strategy.

About MarketCast

MarketCast is a leading technology and data-enabled market research firm dedicated to helping brands maximize their advertising impact and amplify brand fandom. With a powerful portfolio of advertising and brand research solutions, MarketCast helps clients find the right audiences to target, craft ad creative that resonates, and build long-term brand Fandom and customer loyalty. Headquartered in LA, MarketCast's team of researchers, product experts, and data scientists deliver game-changing insights for brands around the world. For more information visit

About Kohlberg

Founded in 1987, Kohlberg is a leading U.S. middle market private equity firm based in Mount Kisco, New York. The firm invests in companies characterized by strong brands, recurring revenue streams and leading market positions, which it identifies through rigorous thematic research grounded in its White Paper Program. Leveraging its team of investment and operating partners, Kohlberg works with management teams to accelerate growth, enhance operational excellence and create value. Kohlberg manages approximately $17 billion on behalf of institutional investors globally. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact:

Graham McKenna

MarketCast

[email protected]

SOURCE MarketCast

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED