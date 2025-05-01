Trump Media Reincorporates In Florida Following Annual Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SARASOTA, Fla., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT) (“Trump Media” or the "Company"), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, the streaming platform Truth+, and the FinTech brand Truth.Fi, reincorporated from the State of Delaware to the State of Florida effective April 30 after Trump Media shareholders approved a proposal to do so in the Company's annual meeting yesterday.

Trump Media CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes said,“We're thrilled to reincorporate our Company in Florida. With its pro-business orientation and respect for the rule of law, Florida is a great place for Trump Media to officially call home.”

Shareholders approved all six of the Company's proposals submitted for the annual meeting. More information on the proposals can be viewed at the filing at this link .

Released April 29, Trump Media's letter to shareholders can be viewed at this link .

About Trump Media

The mission of Trump Media is to end Big Tech's s assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. Trump Media operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations, as well as Truth+, a TV streaming platform focusing on family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content. Trump Media is also launching a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.

