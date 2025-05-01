Navitas Gansense™ Motor Drive Ics Deliver Industry-Leading Performance, Efficiency, & Robustness In Home Appliances & Industrial Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fully integrated & protected GaN ICs with bi-directional loss-less current sensing delivers 4% higher efficiency, 15% lower system cost & 40% smaller footprint

TORRANCE, Calif., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has announced a new family of GaNSenseTM Motor Drive ICs targeting home appliances and industrial drives up to 600 W.

Specifically designed for motor drive applications, this fully integrated solution combines two GaN FETs in a half-bridge configuration with drive, control, sensing, and autonomous protection. Compared to legacy silicon IGBT solutions, this results in a 4% higher efficiency, 40% PCB footprint reduction, and 15% lower system cost.

Key features include bidirectional lossless current sensing, which measures both positive and negative currents. This is critical in motor drives, given recirculating currents in the reverse direction between switching coil phases. The lossless sensing eliminates the need for external shunt resistors, resulting in higher efficiency, improved reliability, and a more compact design.

Turn-on and turn-off slew rates are fully adjustable, allowing designers to optimize EMI, performance, and maximize efficiency. The autonomous freewheeling function switches on the GaN IC upon detection of reverse current to reduce conduction losses, maximize efficiency, and reduce the size and cost of heatsinks.

The GaNSense Motor Drive IC family also includes several safety features such as high-and-low-side short circuit protection, over-temperature protection (OTP), and 2kV ESD on all pins.

The 650V family starts with NV6257 (2 x 170 mΩ, PQFN 6x8), NV6287 (2 x 170 mΩ, PQFN 8x10), and NV6288 (2 x 120 mΩ, PQFN 8x10), supporting drives up to 600 W.

Target applications focus on motor drives up to 600W, including air conditioners, heat pumps, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and hair dryers. For low-power industrial drives, applications range from pumps to circulators and fans.

The GaNSense Motor Drive ICs will be on display at PCIM 2025 (Hall 9, Booth #544, May 6th-8th, 2025). For more information and to schedule meetings, please click here .

Datasheets can be found here or by visiting . For more information, please contact ... .

