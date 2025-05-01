Biozen Announces The Grant Of A New Patent In The UK

From Good Science To Good Health

This is a critical milestone for the company and validation for patent applications worldwide. The patent remains in force until at least 2041.

- Ilan Chaitowitz, CEOLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BioZen Limited, a clinical-stage biotech company focussed on developing innovative treatments for endocrine disorders, today announced that the United Kingdom Patent Office has granted a new patent covering the use of estrogen modulator combinations in gynecomastia as well as their formulations until 2041, unless extended (GB2608397).The newly patented invention is expected to become the world's first approved effective treatment for gynecomastia, a common breast disorder affecting men of all ages and a serious treatment-limiting side-effect of prostate cancer hormone therapy. With prostate cancer affecting 1-in-8 men overall, and 1-in-4 Black men, medication adherence is an important component of real-world survival rates.“This grant is a key milestone for BioZen and bodes well for applications in other major pharmaceutical markets globally. Patents are critical assets that validate years of development and help attract investment for novel therapies”, said Professor Bradley Anawalt, Chairman of the Board of Directors.“Gynecomastia is a common and distressing adverse effect of androgen deprivation therapy (ADT). It impacts the quality of life of men battling advanced or aggressive prostate cancer and may limit the use of ADT by those who need it most”.BioZen plans to continue its focus on research and development in adjacent areas of high unmet medical need.About BioZenBioZenis a UK-based biotech company focussed on developing treatments to transform the lives of individuals with endocrine disorders. We seek to address gynecomastia first, a disorder that affects around half of men over their lifetimes and is a leading cause of treatment withdrawal for those on hormone therapy for prostate cancer. Corrective surgery is currently the only approved intervention and is the single largest elective procedure undertaken by men in the US and globally. BioZen's solution is a novel combination of two therapeutics and the company is advancing swiftly towards a proof-of-concept clinical trial.For more information, please visit

Ilan Chaitowitz

BioZen Limited

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Gynecomastia Explained

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.